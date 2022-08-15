Weather! After victory, Cuca counters Abel Ferreira, coach of Palmeiras

Atlético-MG visited Coritiba, in Couto Pereira, and won the match 1-0, with a goal from Alan Kardec. Even the winning goal was an intervention by Cuca, Galo’s coach. The coach put shirt 14 in the spot for Hulk. After the match, the coach explained the substitution.

“In my mind, the game asked for a change in the team’s profile, to have a striker more in the area, definer of plays, on top, underneath… like Alan Kardec. He came in, finished four times, once on the beam, another the wall caught, one he lost and the goal, at the last minute, in his characteristic, defining plays. I think we were happy with the choices, the bench came in and helped a lot to win the game”, said Cuca.

In the interview, Cuca took the opportunity to hit Abel Ferreira, from Palmeiras. The Portuguese criticized Galo after qualifying in the Copa Libertadores da América. Cuca used the press conference to respond to Abel Ferreira.

“When you’re winning, everything you do is perfect, beautiful, wonderful. If you go out to the locker room and listen to music at penalty kicks and win, it becomes fashionable. What if you lost? When you fall six times in the same corner and wins, it’s cool. Do you remember the Wall who fell six times and lost? When you have two players sent off, nothing happens because they’re cool-headed, but they weren’t cool-headed, they could have broken a player. If defeat comes to them this time game, you were demanding the two expulsions, the six fallen in the same corner, the coach who didn’t stay for penalties”, pinned Cuca.

“There, i said it”

Still in the conference, Cuca explained that when you win, the analysis is always of a perfect team. And he closed the matter.

“When you win, everything is perfect, congratulations to Abel, congratulations to Palmeiras, good luck. There, I said”, concluded Cuca.