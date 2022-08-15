Weather forecast: South will have rain and snow in some regions during the week; Heat hits rest of the country | hour 1

Monday (15) promises heavy rain and very cold weather in the southern region of the country. Some regions will even have temperatures below zero and the possibility of snow throughout the week. The main highlight is Urupema, in Santa Catarina, which can reach -7°C. São José dos Ausentes, in Rio Grande do Sul, will have -6°C.
- Check the weather forecast across the country
- CLIMATEMPO: Week of great changes in the Center-South of Brazil
In other parts of Brazil, the climate will be quite hot and dry during the day, with cold at night and at dawn. The winds that come from the South will advance through the Southeast and Midwest, reaching Mato Grosso do Sul. In São Paulo, the weather will be very dry and the air humidity will not exceed 25%. The same lack of rain will affect part of the Northeast. See the full forecast in the video above.
It will be a week of snow, rain, winds and some heat during the day in Brazil — Photo: Reproduction/Hora 1
Monday will be hot in the Midwest, Northeast and North, and mild weather in the Southeast — Photo: Reproduction/Hora 1
- View all reports from Hour 1