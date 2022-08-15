Week starts with stocks and commodities falling because of China – Money Times

O Ibovespa should start the week returning part of the increase of almost 6% accumulated in the last five days and relegating the reaction to the balance sheet crop, which, by the way, ends today. Weak data on economic activity in the China weigh on international markets, with the unexpected cut in interest rates promoted by the Chinese Central Bank (PBoC) lighting the warning signal.

Rather than buoyant at the prospect of more stimulus, risky assets are pressured by the view that China may not be the engine of global economic growth for some time to come. After all, the data for July suggests that the post-lockdown recovery has lost steam.

Chinese retail sales slowed to +2.7% last month, year-on-year, from +3.1% in June. Industrial production, on the other hand, decelerated slightly, from +3.9% to +3.8%, on the same basis of comparison. Both results came in below expectations.

In response, the PBoC reduced the seven-day reverse repo rate, injecting short-term liquidity into the financial system. The Chinese central bank also cut the short-term lending rate (MLF). In both cases, the new levels are historic lows.

risk averse exterior

In reaction, Asian stocks had a mixed session. Shanghai closed practically stable, but with a slight negative bias (-0.02%), while Hong Kong yielded 0.67%.

Shares in China Life’s and China Petroleum and Chemial tumbled 1.7% and 2.41, respectively, on fears of a delisting of assets in the United States. The Tokyo Stock Exchange rose 1.1% after Japan grew at a faster pace last quarter.

However, the Chinese data hits the commodities industrial. The barrel of oil falls more than 4%, in both references (WTI and Brent), while the iron ore fell 0.82% on the futures market in Dalian (China).

Commodity-related currencies are also losing ground, which should increase pressure on the Brazilian real. The highlight goes to the dollar Australian, which is down more than 1% against the American namesake.

In addition to the perception that the Chinese economy appears unlikely to contribute to any positive surprises to global growth this year, geopolitical tension in the Strait of Taiwan stay on the radar. Beijing announced new military exercises in Taiwan ahead of a new US delegation visit to the region.

The following is the performance of the financial markets around 7:45 am:

USA: Dow Jones futures were down 0.53%; the S&P 500 was down 0.54%; and that of the Nasdaq was down 0.38%;

Europe: the pan-European Stoxx 600 index was up 0.22%; the Frankfurt Stock Exchange fluctuated with -0.05%; London’s was down 0.08%, while Paris’s gained 0.11%.

Exchange: the DXY was up 0.63% at 106.29 points; the euro was down 0.58% to $1.0199; the pound was down 0.58% to $1.2067; the dollar was down 0.06% against the yen at 133.37 yen.

Treasuries: the ten-year T-note yield was down 2.831% from 2.839% in the previous session; 2-year T-bill yield was at 3.249%, up from 3.257% in the previous session

Commodities: gold futures were down 1.34% to $1,791.10 an ounce on the Comex; WTI crude futures were down 4.85% to $87.64 a barrel; Brent oil dropped 4.82%, at US$ 93.45 a barrel; January iron ore fell 0.82% in Dalian (China) to 722.50 yuan

Lucas Simões collaborated.

