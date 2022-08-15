Week will have heat, polar cold, lightning, rain, cyclone, frost and more

Did you think the harsh winter was already after the hottest July ever recorded in Brazil? So, as history is full of examples, after a hotter July, August is often very cold and sometimes snowy. August being August, by the way, month that is marked by alternating cold and highest temperaturein addition to extreme phenomena.

And it will be the case for 2022 with the arrival of powerful polar air this week. And it won’t be any cold. The cold air mass can bring the lowest minimum so far in the year in Rio Grande do Sul in several cities, beating records of June. And it won’t just be cold. We will have almost everything in time: sun, heat, cold, rain, gales, hail, low humidity, high humidity, cyclone, lightning, frost, snow, freezing rain, etc..

Before the freezing air, however, we will have rain. In two episodes. Per two cold fronts. First, between today and tomorrow, cold front advances with rain and lightning through Rio Grande do Sul. The instability that already yesterday caused rain in some regions, today spreads. The front arrives later in Santa Catarina, Paraná and part of Mato Grosso do Sul and São Paulo. Then the weather improves throughout the day tomorrow in the state of Rio Grande do Sul and the sun returns with lower marks at dawn on Wednesday, which will have a sunny morning.

On Wednesday afternoon it heats up more because hot air will enter with the action of a low pressure center in northern Argentina. Warming that precedes rain because on Wednesday, from afternoon to night, there will be rain and storms in several cities with a lot of instability at night.

O downtown will give rise to cyclone on fifth with rain and gusts of wind, still forming vigorous cold front which brings instability in part of the state and will advance through Santa Catarina, Paraná, the Center-West and Southeast of Brazil with heavy rain in several points and probable gales due to the formation of gust fronts.

One powerful cold air mass, then, takes over Rio Grande do Sul on Thursday. It will be very cold and the end of the farm will have a much lower temperature than the beginning of the day. The cold air arrives with strong wind and low thermal sensation with a sharp drop in temperature in the other southern states and in part of the Midwest, North and Southeast of Brazil.

Some data indicate freezing rain and/or snow at higher points in Rio Grande do Sul and Santa Catarina at the end of Thursday and Friday, but snow is open to doubts as to whether there will be enough moisture. The models from this Monday morning insisted on the prospect of snow, some with almost no snow and others a little more.

What is not in doubt is the intense cold with frost in the early hours of Friday and weekend in many parts of the Center-South of Brazil. Most cities in Rio Grande do Sul will have marks close to 0ºC or negative, with generalized frost. Some higher altitude stations in Rio Grande do Sul, in Serra do Sudeste and Aparados, may have lows on Saturday from -6ºC to -7ºC. In Santa Catarina, in Planalto Sul, even smaller marks.

The busy week day by day

Today, cold front brings many clouds, rain and thunderstorms in the morning in the West and South of Rio Grande do Sul, while in the North Half the sun appears with clouds. In the central strip of the state, which includes Porto Alegre, sun and clouds with isolated and fleeting rain. The front advances through the gaucho territory between the afternoon and the night, which will bring rain and thunderstorms to all regions until the end of this Monday. Risk of locally heavy rain and isolated wind and hail storms. In the West and South, where it rains early on, the temperature rises less. In the Center and in the North Half, muggy weather with gusts of North wind. In most of the Center-South of Brazil, the sun predominates with high temperatures in the afternoon.

Tomorrow, the cold front moves further north with lots of clouds and rain in the north of Rio Grande do Sul, in Santa Catarina, Paraná, Mato Grosso do Sul and points in the west and south of São Paulo. In the rest of the Gaucho territory, the weather tends to improve with sun, clouds and pleasant temperatures. As it moves north, the frontal system will cause heavy rain locally and isolated storms are not ruled out, especially in Mato Grosso do Sul.

At Wednesday, the sun appears with clouds in most of southern Brazil and the day will be hot for August, but a radical change in the weather will begin. A low pressure center that will advance from northern Argentina and Paraguay into the region will destabilize the afternoon and evening weather in many areas of southern Brazil with rain and thunderstorms. The probability of heavy to heavy rain in several places with lightning and probable thunderstorms, some strong winds and hail in some places is high.

At Thursdayas a powerful mass of cold air advances through the interior of the continent, the low pressure center moves to the sea and deepens like an extratropical cyclone that gives rise to an intense cold front that will bring rain at the beginning of the day in many areas of the South of Brazil and then it will move to the Southeast and Center-West.

The front, as it spreads through the Center-South of Brazil on Thursday, will bring rain in a large number of locations. The system tends to weaken when crossing the Southeast, where it will not cause much rain and will not even bring precipitation in some areas, but in the Midwest the frontal branch will be very active with intense instability in Mato Grosso do Sul and Mato Grosso.

The warning is that the front will bring a high risk of locally heavy rain and storms in the Center-South of Brazil between Wednesday and Thursday with high potential for severe weather with heavy rain, hail and winds mainly in Mato Grosso do Sul and Mato Grosso. The formation of gust fronts could generate sandstorms in some points of the Midwest, in addition to Paraguay and Bolivia.

At Friday, a mass of cold air of polar origin of great intensity brings a lot of cold with wind in the South and in many areas of the Midwest and Southeast. Freezing rain or snow cannot be ruled out in the higher altitude areas of Rio Grande do Sul and Santa Catarina. São Paulo can have the coldest afternoon of the winter and of the year. All preceding a Saturday dawn that will be very low marks with widespread frost in the South of Brazil and also very low in sectors of the Center-West and Southeast of Brazil.