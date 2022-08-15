What is known and what remains to be clarified about the death of a young man after a party at Pedreira Paulo Leminski, in Curitiba | Paraná

The investigation must investigate the causes and circumstances of what happened. The organizers of the event reported that the situation took place in an area with no access to the public, after the end of the party, and that rescue teams attended to the young man.

Phelipe was even sent to an Emergency Care Unit (UPA), but he couldn’t resist.

See below what is known and what remains to be clarified about the case.

Phelipe Lourenço, according to the police, attended a university party at Pedreira Paulo Leminski on Saturday night.

The organizers of the event reported, in a note, that the surveillance cameras of the place indicated that, after the end of the party and the total departure of the public, the young man returned to the quarry.

He, according to the organization, jumped an external side wall and headed to a restricted access area, which borders the Wire Opera House, “where the fall took place”.

Security found the young man lying in the lake at the Opera de Arame, which is next to the quarry, according to the note.

The organization of the event also informed that, “in the images there were no signs of confrontation or aggression against the young man”. The case was treated as an accident by the organizers of the event.

As informed by the Civil Police, the victim was attended and sent in an ambulance to an Emergency Care Unit (UPA) in the capital.

Curitiba City Hall said the victim arrived lifeless at the health unit.

The organization of the party said that the rescuers provided emergency care and transported the young man, still alive, to the nearest hospital, using the ambulance present at the scene.

Family registered police report:

After the death, family members of Phelipe registered a police report (BO) with the Homicide and Protection of Persons Division (DHPP) in the capital.

In the document, a brother of Phelipe reported that around 11 pm on Saturday, the victim left the party at Pedreira Paulo Leminski and that, at a given moment, he was no longer seen by the friends who accompanied him.

The brother told the police that he later learned that Phelipe had been rescued by Samu and taken to the UPA in the Boa Vista neighborhood.

Still in the record of the bulletin, the brother said that a provisional diagnosis given by the doctor indicated that the young man had unspecified cardiac arrest and died in hospital.

Phelipe, according to her brother’s account, had bruises on her limbs and neck “that suggest violent death” and, therefore, requested the registration of the OR

Elisabeth Guerra, the young man’s mother, said the family is still trying to understand what happened and asked for a careful investigation into the case.

“I want justice. I want to know what happened. I need to know. I need to see these cameras, I need to know what happened,” said Elisabeth.

Family and friends of the young man protested against the boy’s death. The demonstration began peacefully but ended in confusion. The group burned a tire and broke the window of a store, which had to be protected with fences.

After the case, the Wire Opera was closed.

The organization of the event also stated that it does not measure efforts “to contribute to the elucidation of the facts together with the police and family authorities”.

