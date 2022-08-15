What should Putin’s next steps be in Ukraine?

5 hours ago

Credit, AFP photo caption, Moscow is redeploying troops to the south, where it is under heavy pressure from Ukrainian forces.

Neither Russia nor Ukraine are expected to take any decisive military action in Ukraine this year, the UK’s head of military intelligence told the BBC.

Speaking in a rare interview, General Jim Hockenhull also said he had his eye on Russia’s eventual use of nuclear weapons.

On February 23 of this year, Hockenhull received a phone call saying that there were some strange indicators of activity on the Ukrainian border. It came confirmation that Russia had indeed invaded its neighbor.

Minutes later, he informed the UK’s Prime Minister and Secretary of Defense about the start of Europe’s biggest armed conflict since the Second World War.

As the head of Defense Intelligence for the past four years, Hockenhull has worked in the shadows, running an organization that handles top-secret information. The war in Ukraine made his work more important.

He says he became increasingly convinced that Russia was about to launch its invasion in November of last year. That’s when he thought “this is going to happen”, he recalls.

The week before the invasion, he made the highly unusual decision to publish a map predicting Russia’s likely invasion plans on Twitter.

It was a decision that he says was not an easy one, but he was convinced there was a need to release the information into the public domain. “It’s important to get the truth out before the lies come,” he says.

He also defends the West’s decision to highlight Russia’s potential to use chemical and biological weapons. He believes this helped to stop them from portraying the Ukrainians or the West as instigators of the conflict.

Rarely has so much intelligence material been shared with the public. Since then, Defense intelligence has published daily updates on the war.

Intelligence is not a science – predictions are made on a scale of probabilities, and there are a number of things that have surprised UK Defense Intelligence.

Hockenhull says the strength of Western unity and Ukrainian resistance have exceeded expectations. So are the failures of the Russian military, whose command, control and logistics have been “poor”, he suggests. There was also political interference, from the strategic to the tactical level, he adds.

There has been a lack of trust between Russia’s political and military class – and Hockenhull says he is surprised that Moscow has suffered all these problems at the same time.

What will happen now?

Credit, Reuters photo caption, Expectation is for a long conflict, says Hockenhull

We should be careful about thinking in binary terms – that sides are winning or losing – or thinking it’s a stalemate, says Hockenhull.

Russia, he says, is clearly trying to pull itself together after suffering significant losses. It is also having to redeploy some of its troops from Donbass to the south, where it is under significant pressure from Ukrainian forces.

But Hockenhull says it is still unrealistic to expect a decisive shift in the south in the coming months.

He says he understands Ukraine’s desire to retake territory, but adds that while there are counter-attacks and counter-offensives, he doesn’t believe there will be decisive actions taken this year by either side.

Your expectation is for a long conflict.

The nuclear option

This raises another question: what will Russian President Vladimir Putin do if he continues to face setbacks to fulfill his military objectives? Could he resort to using nuclear weapons?

Hockenhull says this is observed “very, very closely”.

Russian military doctrine, unlike that of the West, includes the use of tactical or battlefield nuclear weapons for military operations.

While he believes it is unlikely that tactical nuclear weapons will be deployed anytime soon, he says it is something he will continue to watch.

The likelihood of them being used could change if battlefield dynamics change, he explains.

After four years as head of Defense Intelligence, Hockenhull will now head the UK’s Strategic Defense Command – which includes overseeing activities in space, cyberspace and the use of special forces.

He still sees Russia as the biggest threat, but he is also increasingly concerned about China. Beijing has been demonstrating military force towards Taiwan in recent weeks.

Hockenhull says it would be a mistake not to consider an “incredible military modernization with a country determined to resolve a political issue” as a problem.

The job of British military intelligence is not going to get any easier.