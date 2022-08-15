What should Putin’s next steps be in Ukraine?

Abhishek Pratap 2 hours ago News Comments Off on What should Putin’s next steps be in Ukraine? 3 Views

Russian President Vladimir Putin alongside Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu walks as he takes part in the main naval parade marking Russian Navy Day, in Saint Petersburg, July 31, 2022

Credit, AFP

photo caption,

Moscow is redeploying troops to the south, where it is under heavy pressure from Ukrainian forces.

Neither Russia nor Ukraine are expected to take any decisive military action in Ukraine this year, the UK’s head of military intelligence told the BBC.

Speaking in a rare interview, General Jim Hockenhull also said he had his eye on Russia’s eventual use of nuclear weapons.

On February 23 of this year, Hockenhull received a phone call saying that there were some strange indicators of activity on the Ukrainian border. It came confirmation that Russia had indeed invaded its neighbor.

Minutes later, he informed the UK’s Prime Minister and Secretary of Defense about the start of Europe’s biggest armed conflict since the Second World War.

About Abhishek Pratap

Food maven. Unapologetic travel fanatic. MCU's fan. Infuriatingly humble creator. Award-winning pop culture ninja.

Check Also

After brain death, Anne Heche has life support devices turned off for organ transplant | Pop & Art

Two weeks after American actress Anne Heche was in a car accident, life support devices …

What should Putin’s next steps be in Ukraine?

Abhishek Pratap 2 hours ago News Comments Off on What should Putin’s next steps be in Ukraine? 0 Views

Russian President Vladimir Putin alongside Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu walks as he takes part in the main naval parade marking Russian Navy Day, in Saint Petersburg, July 31, 2022

Credit, AFP

photo caption,

Moscow is redeploying troops to the south, where it is under heavy pressure from Ukrainian forces.

Neither Russia nor Ukraine are expected to take any decisive military action in Ukraine this year, the UK’s head of military intelligence told the BBC.

Speaking in a rare interview, General Jim Hockenhull also said he had his eye on Russia’s eventual use of nuclear weapons.

On February 23 of this year, Hockenhull received a phone call saying that there were some strange indicators of activity on the Ukrainian border. It came confirmation that Russia had indeed invaded its neighbor.

Minutes later, he informed the UK’s Prime Minister and Secretary of Defense about the start of Europe’s biggest armed conflict since the Second World War.

About Abhishek Pratap

Food maven. Unapologetic travel fanatic. MCU's fan. Infuriatingly humble creator. Award-winning pop culture ninja.

Check Also

new generation of internet arrives in new cities in Brazil

Salvador, Curitiba and Goiânia will be the next three Brazilian capitals to receive the 5G. …

© 2022 Play Crazy Game, All Rights Reserved