Why does Latam only have one Boeing 787 with Brazilian registration?





One of the operational measures with the greatest impact by Latam, taken during the pandemic, and in the midst of its restructuring, was the standardization of the long-haul fleet with only Boeing aircraft – especially the 767, 777 and 787 models – and the concomitant withdrawal of the Airbus A350.

Now, one year after the arrival of the first Boeing 787 from Latam Brasil, only one aircraft has a Brazilian registration, but there is a bureaucratic reason for this.

The arrival of the 787

Latam’s first Boeing 787 aircraft arrived in the country on August 24, 2021 and was registered as PS-LAA, in response to the Law’s need to have an aircraft registered in the country to allow homologation. A little over a month after its arrival, the plane made its first certification flight with ANAC on the domestic route from São Paulo (Guarulhos) to Manaus.





With the certification advancing, the airline would not need other aircraft registered in Brazil, benefiting from an agreement signed between the National Civil Aviation Agency (ANAC) and the General Directorate of Civil Aeronautics of Chile (DGAC-Chile) in October 2020, which allowed for a broader exchange of aircraft registered in both countries.

Exchange

The exchange of aircraft in question aims to allow a more efficient use of the fleet, allowing the operation of possibly idle aircraft in peaks of seasonal demand in each country or the circumventing of operational contingencies without the need for the operator to incur all the costs and related procedures. to the process of nationalization and registration of the aircraft.

The new agreement also revised the previous agreement, which dated from 2010, including clearer and more detailed clauses, providing flexibility and even allowing the use of Chilean-registered aircraft on domestic routes in Brazil and vice versa, which was not covered by the document. from a decade ago.

As a result, all Latam had to do was include Chilean aircraft in the exchange agreement, making it possible to operate on international routes departing from Brazil. Currently, there are ten Boeing 787s from Chilean headquarters included in the agreement, with registrations: CC-BGA, BGC, BGE, BGF, BGG, BGH, BGI, BGJ, BGK and BGM.



