Why is thinking so exhausting?

Manual jobs, sports and physical exercise make us tired, there’s no doubt about it. But what about when the effort is mental? Reflecting on a text, reading a difficult book, playing chess, learning to play a piece on the piano, riding in a car on challenging roads, concentrating for a long period of time: this too exhausts the human being. French researchers analyzed why thinking for hours on end is exhausting.

The findings, published in the scientific journal Current Biologyconclude: the mental exhaustion has biological causes very specific. Concentration please! Over the course of the study, two groups of participants had to concentrate for six hours, with two short breaks of ten minutes each. One group solved a slightly more cognitively demanding task.

Participants visualized letters every second and had to decide whether any of them had been repeated in the third-to-last visualization of the panel. The second group had the same task, but with the task of identifying the repeat only in the last view.

“After six hours, regardless of the complexity of the task, both groups felt exhausted,” says lead author Antonius Wiehler, a behavioral scientist at the ICM Brain Institute at Pitié-Salpêtrière Hospital in Paris.

According to Wiehler, this can happen because you are conditioned to feel exhausted after a workday. Since feeling “out of habit” is not really a scientific argument, the next step was to find out if there is a biological explanation for this process in the brain. The goal was to find out what mental fatigue really is.

Machines can do calculations nonstop, the human brain cannot. But why? Previous studies had already identified the lateral prefrontal cortex, which kicks in when more cognitive control is needed, for example to think, plan or make decisions.

However, the reason why the exercise of cognitive control is strenuous remained unclear. The research team investigated the matter with the help of magnetic resonance spectroscopy (MRS).

“We found that the amino acid glutamate plays a role in this process,” explains Wiehler. “In the groups that had to solve the most difficult tasks, the concentration of glutamate increased much more over time.”

Combined with previous evidence, this fact supports the assumption that glutamate accumulation makes it harder for the prefrontal cortex to activate: it makes it harder to concentrate.

Earn 20 euros now or 50 euros in a year? “Okay, but so what?”, you might ask. After all, it is well known that cognitive performance has limits. But the study also showed that increased levels of glutamate influence the control of decisions, which makes this information very relevant to everyday life.

“We asked study participants to make simple economic decisions like: do you want 20 euros now or 50 euros in a year?” Those in the group with the most cognitively difficult task tended to prefer to earn less money but more quickly, while the other group thought more about the long term.

“When cognitive fatigue sets in, we opt for simpler processes or actions that don’t require effort or wait, for example,” notes Wiehler. So it makes perfect sense to make important decisions at the beginning, not at the end of the day, when you’re already exhausted.

Cognitive limits under analysis

The study did not make it possible to determine whether it would be advisable to block the release of glutamate. After all, it is also an indispensable neurotransmitter for motor and brain functions. In addition, being an amino acid, glutamate is also responsible for appetite regulation. It increases appetite and suppresses feelings of satiety, which has made it a popular additive in processed foods.

Returning to the issue of cognitive performance, the neuroscientist warns: “During our experience, we noticed that mental exhaustion sets in after about two and a half to three hours of concentration. The ten-minute intervals did not contribute to the recovery of the head”.

Despite this, “rest and sleep are certainly conducive to removing glutamate from synapses.” It’s not clear whether you can train cognitive resistance.

For Wiehler it is “very likely” that it is possible, “however, we still don’t know if and how this affects decision-making; there may not even be any impact”.

Now researchers are interested in how glutamate is broken down during sleep. However, the results of the current study can already be applied to practical examples of use in everyday life: monitoring prefrontal metabolic processes could, for example, help detect severe mental fatigue.

According to the researchers, a useful feature to adjust work schedules in order to avoid burnout.

Author: Hannah Fuchs

