Widow victim of millionaire scam says daughter became ‘enemy’

Widow Geneviève Boghici, 82, said her daughter Sabine Coll Boghici had become “her greatest enemy” and a “nightmare”. Sabine is suspected of stealing her mother’s artwork, including a painting by Tarsila de Amaral, and keeping her in private prison for a year and a half.

This week, the Civil Police of Rio de Janeiro carried out an operation and arrested Sabine — and two other people. The total damage estimated by the police is R$ 720 million. The stolen artworks were part of the collection of Jean Boghici, husband of Geneviève, one of the most important art collectors in Brazil, who died in 2015, aged 87.

[A minha filha] became my biggest enemy.

Geneviève Boghici during TV Globo’s Fantástico, this Sunday (14)

genevieve Boghici did not want to record an interview with TV Globo’s Fantástico, but agreed to read a text — on the condition that her image not be exposed — that she herself wrote. She says she didn’t seek justice sooner because she was very shaken, physically and emotionally, in addition to being “very scared”.

It’s not easy to talk about my daughter, especially in a situation like this, a daughter who was raised with a lot of love, affection and comfort and who, suddenly, becomes her biggest enemy and nightmare. making you fear for your own life. But, thank God, and my friends, justice was done. I now feel protected and free from a situation that could be macabre”

genevieve boghici

According to Civil Police investigations, the coup plotted by the woman would have started in January 2020, when her mother, the widow of a great art collector, was approached when leaving a bank branch by Diana Rosa Aparecida Stanesco Vuletic, who claimed to be a psychic and claimed that Sabine was sick and would soon die.

Adept of mystical rituals, and aware that her daughter has been facing psychological problems since adolescence, the victim decided to pay for an alleged spiritual treatment, which would save Sabine. Diana is on the run.

Sabine Bogheci Image: Reproduction

In just two weeks, between January 22 and February 5, 2020, the widow made transfers that exceeded R$ 5 million, according to a note sent by the Civil Police to the UOL.

The elderly woman began to suspect that she had suffered a blow a few days after the last transaction, when her daughter began to isolate her mother from friends and acquaintances, in addition to dismissing employees who worked in the family home.

Finding Sabine’s behavior strange, Geneviève decided to suspend payments to the seer, but she began to be attacked and threatened by the heiress’s cronies, returning to deliver goods and transfer money.

“He threatened the mother with death. The mother would not eat. It was a way of coercing her to make the payments,” the lawyer told TV Globo.

In addition to more than R$ 700 million stolen in paintings, jewelry from the elderly woman was also taken. The operation against the gang arrested four people — including Sabine — and recovered part of the assets.