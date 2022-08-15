Will I receive BRL 600 or BRL 3,000 RELEASED TODAY (14)? Consult your Emergency Aid through DATAPREV

O Emergency Aid is back in 2022. However, it returned to a specific group of beneficiaries.

With that, the return of Emergency Aid, which this year is also being called Retroactive Aidcaused doubts in former beneficiaries.

In this article, you will find out if you can receive Emergency Aid in 2022 and you will also see:

  • Dataprev query

  • Emergency Aid 2022

  • Dataprev Emergency Aid

  • Emergency Aid Consultation

EMERGENCY AID 2022/RETROACTIVE AID

O Emergency Aid 2022 came to benefit those parents of families who are registered in CadÚnico.

.

The benefit installments will only be paid to those who did not receive the benefit in the year 2020.

DO I HAVE THE RIGHT TO RECEIVE EMERGENCY AID 2022?

The individual may receive Emergency Aid 2022 if it meets the following requirements:

  • Have an updated registration in the Cadastro Único (CadÚnico);

  • Not being married or having a partner;

  • Have a monthly income of up to half a minimum wage per person in the family (R$ 606) or up to three minimum wages for the whole family (R$ 3,636);

  • Your family is enrolled in the 2020 Bolsa Família register;

  • The head of the family is unemployed;

  • Have at least one person under the age of 18 in the family.

Below, see more rules about Retroactive Aid

RULES FOR RECEIVING EMERGENCY AID 2022

EMERGENCY AID 2022 DATAPREV

The Emergency Aid 2022 consultation by dataprevonly with the CPF, is no longer possible.

With this, the beneficiary needs to create a login in the GOV.BR and only then consult the Emergency Aid.

CONSULTATION DATAPREV STEP BY STEP

To consult your data by dataprevcheck out these steps and follow them:

  • You will access the Emergency Aid Consultation portal

  • Click on the “Entrar com Gov.br” button, fill in your Individual Taxpayer Registration – CPF, fill in your Gov.br account password

  • If this is your first access to the platform, you will be asked for a “authorization to use personal data”just click on “Authorize”

  • And ready! You will be on the Emergency Aid 2022 consultation panel

If you prefer, the consultation can also be made by phone, through the number 111, Caixa Econômica Federal (CEF).

