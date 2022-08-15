Will Sandman get a bonus episode? Netflix accidentally reveals never-before-seen footage from the series – News Seen on the web

Adaptation of Neil Gaiman’s comic, Sandman is available on Netflix, consisting of 10 episodes in its first season.

Sandman is available in the Netflix catalog, an adaptation of the acclaimed comic book saga written by Neil Gaiman and consisting of 10 episodes in its first season on streaming. A second season has not yet been officially confirmed, even though it is in development at the moment, but Netflix accidentally revealed never-before-seen footage from the series that could be from a “bonus episode” of The Sandman.

During a new episode of “I Like To Watch” on the Still Watching Netflix YouTube channel (via Winter is Coming), drag queens Trixie Mattel and Katya Zamolodchikova reacted to scenes from the Sandman that were not part of the series’ 10 episodes, based on stories of “Dreamland”, the third arc of the HQ.

Will Sandman Get Season 1 Bonus Episode on Netflix?

These never-before-seen scenes are from the animated adaptation of the story “A Dream of a Thousand Cats”, about a parallel world where cats are huge and humans are their little toys, in addition to images from an adaptation of “Calliope”, about Dream reuniting with an ex-girlfriend under the most dire of circumstances. Netflix has since made the video private, which suggests this was their mistake.

Interestingly, the first season of Sandman was originally going to consist of 11 episodes, but it was changed to 10 episodes. Neil Gaiman himself even commented on Twitter about the filming of one of the four short stories in Dreamland, Calliope: “I saw three young people who have never read the comics cry, first in anger, then in joy for Calliope’s story”. A fan shared footage of this tale on Twitter, where Dream (Tom Sturridge) meets his “ex-girlfriend” Calliope (Melissanthi Mahut).

Check out some of the scenes that didn’t appear in Sandman season 1:

With this, it is clear that there is one more episode not released by Netflix, without further details so far. It could be that streaming launches him as a “bonus episode” of the first season or that he is part of the possible second season of Sandman, which will adapt the fourth arc of the comic: “Season of Mists”. Another possibility is that these scenes were discarded by the production of the series, but given how faithful it is to the comics, we should see them at some point.

In Season 1 of Sandman, wizard Roderick Burgess (Charles Dance) tries to capture Death (Kirby Howell-Baptiste), but ends up trapping his younger brother Morpheus, the King of Dreams (Sturridge) for decades. After his escape, the character, also known as Dream or Sandman, sets out in search of his powerful lost artifacts: his helmet, a pouch with sand and a ruby. He is determined to bring order back to his Realm, the Dreaming – the place that shapes our deepest fears and fantasies – and will do whatever it takes to restore it after his long absence.

