Willian could have waited another ten days and helped Corinthians

It is not about judging and much less condemning William. I even sympathize with him, his wife and children, who suffered virtual attacks from cowards on antisocial networks.

And I also applauded when he filed a police report and denounced the crime.

Faced with such a threat, he made the decision to terminate the contract and return to Europe. Or to another continent. Depends on offers

But, I repeat, without judging, I wonder if Willian could not have waited for the classic against Palmeiras and the game against Goianiense for the Copa do Brasil before leaving.

The classic was fundamental to Corinthians’ aspirations in the Brasileirão. A win would shorten the gap to three points. The team would live on.

And the game against Goianiense will be dramatic. Corinthians need to win by three goals to avoid being eliminated.

Two hard stops. Maybe William wasn’t even cast. But he could be part of the preparation, he could give an emotional speech, he could go in to take a penalty, he could help, anyway.

He didn’t. He thought he didn’t give anymore. We need to think about how virtual cowards can disrupt the lives of honest people. And also how the feeling of belonging of a player in relation to a club, nowadays, is something practically non-existent.