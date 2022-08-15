Without a cashier and attendant, mini-markets gain space in the Federal District

posted on 08/15/2022 06:00



Architect Pedro Nina, resident of the Jardins dos Ipês condominium, in Jardins Mangueiral, joined the autonomous markets for their agility – (credit: Minervino Júnior/CB/DAPress)

With the aim of providing convenience and practicality to those who do not want to face queues, spend fuel and their own time, entrepreneurs in the Federal District have adopted a new trend since the covid-19 pandemic: autonomous markets in residential condominiums. There are no attendants or cashiers. Consumers pick up the products and make the payment, usually through apps or card machines. These mini-markets are part of the list of creative economy business options aimed at condominiums — the condotechs. The niche of opportunities attracts entrepreneurs from the country’s capital, after learning that the novelty has worked in other parts of Brazil and abroad.

In the Jardins dos Ipês condominium, in Jardins Mangueiral, residents have had two units available for approximately three months. One of the clients is the architect Pedro Nina, 40 years old. He says that, twice, he had to buy canned goods to make lunch with his wife. “There’s a market close to home, but if I go to get the car, I’ll have to find a parking space, and if I go by bike, it’ll take longer”, he compares.

Pedro says that the fear of the residents was that the space would become a convenience store where people would stay there drinking alcohol. “The experience here in our condominium was very positive, because it didn’t change the routine and it generates a lot of practicality when buying something”, he adds.





Owner of Mr. Box, entrepreneur Breno Queiroz, 29, has been investing in the business for ten months. He reveals that he started offering the service when he realized the need for condominium residents to buy specific items quickly and conveniently. The entrepreneur installed what he calls a container in Jardim Botânico, in São Sebastião and in Jardins Mangueiral (with two units). The condo does not bear any expenses. All costs with implementation, replacement, management and cleaning of the space are borne by the company.

There are 500 products for sale, including a line of candy bars with sweets, personal hygiene, cleaning items, alcoholic beverages, frozen foods, pet products and medicines. “It’s to meet an emergency for those who are leaving work late, they don’t have time to stop at the supermarket, face a queue, but they can stop by the minimarket to, for example, buy charcoal and ice at the time of the barbecue”, highlights Breno.

Honesty

Pedro says that sales doubled in the second month and the condominiums themselves were referring one to the other. To control security and prevent theft, the entrepreneur requires registration with personal data of the consumer, who aims the cell phone camera at the QR Code and then at the door of Mr. Box opens. “We have two cameras inside the container. Every week we check the stock to see if it matches what we put in. If the person acts in bad faith or takes the card early, we send a message reporting that there was an error in the system”, he explains.





Vice-president of communication of the Union of Residential and Commercial Condominiums Distrito Federal (Sindicondomínio DF), Carlos Cardoso mentions that, generally, the places where there are these markets are monitored by security cameras and controlled by an honesty index. “Usually, when the index drops, the company moves the unit to a monitored location. But, from what I have experience, the level of loss is small, because most people are honest”, he evaluates.

For him, having an autonomous mini-market generates revenue for the condominium. “The price has a component that is ease, convenience and saves the cost of delivery that a person would have with a food app, for example, which doesn’t have so many options”, concludes Carlos, who is the manager of the Jardim Europa 2 condominium, in Greater Colorado.

This service is part of the acceleration of the production processes of the companies, which started to create the offer to look for a demand. That’s what economist and doctor in financial management Riezo Almeida says. “Let’s suppose that someone from the condominium wants to see a game that will be on television, and, instead of going to the market, they go down and pick up the product, which is good management of the condominium, in which the landlord is well regarded by doing a partnership with the company”, he analyzes.



