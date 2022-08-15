Woman gets a tattoo in honor of Nubank and tells her story

Launched in 2013, Nubank is known as one of the top digital banks that many Brazilians are customers and love. Its prominence is so great that, recently, a woman decided to make public the story of her relationship with the company. The fact had so much repercussion that it came out on social media, mainly because of its outcome.

The story of a woman in debt

This story began when Mara Oliveira, 33, who lives in Natal (RN), said that she had accumulated a lot of debt in 2015. This fact prevented her from getting credit in any digital bank.

At a certain point, Nubank decided to grant Mara a credit of R$ 50. Many may find it insignificant, but for her it made all the difference. The woman said that this was a tremendous joy for her and that many people don’t understand, they even complain.

Looking to build a better relationship with the bank

After getting the bank’s approval and acquiring a limit, even if low, it persisted to grow. She sought to follow all possible guidelines and tips to build a relationship with the bank and improve its conditions.

In this way, he began to receive the salary in the digital account, to make transactions and to concentrate the expenses on the card, since these were the suggestions. After a period, Mara got an approval from Nubank for a personal loan.

That was the most joyful moment for Potiguar, in his words, that was enough to pay his overdue debts. Her happiness was so great that she decided to do something unusual to express her satisfaction with the purple bench at that moment. She went to get a tattoo!

The game turned

After getting a tattoo, Mara decided to sign up for Nubank’s selection process. After completing the steps, she was approved and currently works at the company. Today, she has already managed to pay off her accumulated debts and continues to be very grateful to Nubank for the opportunity.

