Woman shot at funk dance refuses to hand over boyfriend

Funk dance at Aglomerado da Serra has a history of great public, but it was the scene of violence (photo: Disclosure)

A 20-year-old woman was shot in the shoulder at dawn on Monday (15/08) during a funk party in Aglomerado da Serra, the largest group of favelas in Belo Horizonte, but refuses to hand over the main suspect, who boyfriend, according to the Military Police. Her sister, 14, was also shot, in the right hand. According to what the police reported in the incident, the young woman, her sister, her boyfriend, 24, and friends were at the funk dance that took place on Avenida Jefferson Coelho da Silva, at number 5, a place known as Praça do Cardoso, in Vila Marola, in the Center-South region of BH.

They said they were involved in at least three scuffles and fights before running off. In the last of these disagreements, the 24-year-old woman said she had fought with her boyfriend and that, as she ran to flee, she felt a sharp pain in one of her shoulders, later coming to see that she had been shot.

The young woman was taken by people to the João XXIII Emergency Room, and it was only at the hospital that she discovered that her 14-year-old sister had also been shot, in the right hand.

Military police officers who attended to another incident at the hospital were called to this case of double attempted murder.

However, at one point, the woman asked to go to the bathroom. One of the soldiers walked her to the door and said he heard her talking on the phone to her boyfriend who would not hand him over for shooting her and her sister, but that she was being pressured by the police.

Upon leaving the bathroom, the military requested the woman’s phone to be used as material evidence of the crime. She refused and so she also passed the condition of suspicion.

Even though she had a child with her boyfriend and his name was tattooed on one of her feet, the woman refused to say the suspect’s name. The case is still under investigation at the Civil Police’s Flagrant Center 3.