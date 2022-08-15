Woman with child on her lap makes obscene gesture when being removed for causing confusion in Grêmio x Palmeiras in the women’s; watch video | Brazilian female

As she left the space led by security, also next to a young man in a black shirt, she made obscene gestures to the other fans.

A group of Grêmio fans, which the woman was part of, went to take satisfaction with Palmeiras fans who were following the game in the same space and were reprimanded by other Grêmio fans for their posture.

When security arrived to take the people from Palmeiras to another side, the rest of the Grêmio fans started to boo and say that whoever should be removed were responsible for starting the confusion.

Confusion between fans in the game between Grêmio and Palmeiras in the Brazilian Women’s Championship

At the end of the game, with the situation under control, the Palmeiras players went towards the stands and took pictures with grêmio players and also alviverdes, side by side.

On the field, Palmeiras thrashed by 5 to 0 and practically liquidated the classification to the semifinals of the Brazilian Women’s. Ary Borges was the highlight of the match, with three goals. Duda Santos and Carol Baiana also scored.

The return match is scheduled for next Saturday at 9 pm at Allianz Parque. With the elastic result, Palmeiras can now lose by up to four goals difference in the return match.

Grêmio, on the other hand, needs to gain from at least five advantage to force penalties or from six to advance directly. Watch the best moments of Palmeiras’ victory below: