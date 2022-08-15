You should buy the ugliest watermelon from the supermarket; see why

Choosing fresh foods is not always as intuitive a task as it seems. in the case of watermelonsthe ugliest can be the sweetest and tastiest.

Check out some ugly signs of watermelon that represent its maturity:

1 – Yellow spot is a good sign

When choosing watermelon, one of the unpleasant signs that can indicate the most ripe and tasty fruit is in the aesthetic appearance of its color. “You’re going to want to look for a big yellow spot, because that’s the part that gets under the sun. The bigger the stain, the longer it was maturing in the ground,” chef My Nguyen said, according to the website. well and good.

2 – Many marks of “cracks”

If watermelon looks like it has cracks that resemble webs, you should certainly choose this fruit. These marks are often signs of pollination and make the vegetable sweeter than usual.

3 – Lots of dark spots

Finally, the dark spots are also important and show that the fruit is very ripe. Nguyen says you’ll be lucky if you can find a watermelon with a few (or many) dark spots. “These dark spots actually indicate that the sugar is leaking, which is just another sign that the watermelon is too sweet,” she says.

Bonus: Discover the top health benefits of watermelon

– Anti-inflammatory

Watermelon is a natural anti-inflammatory as it contains cucurbitacin E. It helps to reduce menstrual and other cramps.

– Moisturizing for the body

Almost 90% of watermelon is made up of water, that is, it is one of the fruits with the greatest capacity and hydration. On hot, dry days, watermelon is the best option for the body.

– Helps the cardiac system

The fruit is rich in potassium and magnesium. Therefore, it helps a lot to control blood pressure and has a vasodilating action. In addition, watermelon controls cholesterol levels in the body.

– Improves muscle condition

Watermelon is rich in lycopene, which makes it work directly to improve muscle recovery. It prevents the degeneration of muscles over time.

– Helps with hair and skin

Rich in vitamins A and C, watermelon provides several benefits for the skin and hair.

– Kidneys thank you

The renal system is another one that benefits from potassium and the large amount of water in watermelon.