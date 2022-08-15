Young woman is cured of endometriosis after pregnancy; a case with no medical explanation – News





















A 21-year-old girl, resident of Taubaté, in the Paraíba Valley region of São Paulo, was completely cured of endometriosis after an unplanned pregnancy. There were years of suffering with the disease and, for her, a cure or a pregnancy never seemed possible realities to achieve.

Giovana Santos felt the symptoms of endometriosis since 2015, but she only received the diagnosis in mid-2019, when she looked for a doctor to understand what could be causing the severe pain, discomfort, vomiting and even fainting that she had during her menstrual cycle. .

“He [o médico] asked me for some tests, and it turned out that I had endometriosis, a cyst in the right ovary and the volume of the uterus was greatly increased. He told me that I could not get pregnant, that I would have to undergo treatment and, even then, there would be a minimal chance of getting pregnant, because my uterus was very abnormal”, remembers the young woman.























Although it was not a dream at that moment, Giovana lost hope after the news. In order to try to reverse the situation and make possible a possible pregnancy in the future, she decided to start a treatment to control the disease.

“Before I do the treatment [para poder engravidar] some tests were ordered and I had to be on the waiting list. One month in, one month out, and I was still on the waiting list. When it took a year and nine months to wait, I found out I was pregnant, in April 2021,” says Giovana.

After a high-risk pregnancy, several threats of abortion, a placental abruption and incessant trips to the hospital, the young woman managed to have the baby and, as she says, “I could see my miracle in my arms”.

Soon after the birth of the child, who was named Antonella, Giovana decided to redo the tests to assess the condition of endometriosis and ended up being surprised.

“When my baby was born, I went back to the doctor and asked for new tests to see how it would look, and to undergo treatment to reduce the symptoms of the disease. Some tests were carried out and I did an ultrasound, which showed that I had nothing, my uterus was already at a normal size, I no longer had a cyst, nothing that was included in the first exam was in the second”, says the young woman.























Giovana did not have the opportunity to carry out all the tests she wanted to precisely detail the causes of each problem, but the altered size of the uterus, for example, according to the member of the board of the SBE (Brazilian Society of Endometriosis), Patrick Bellelis, could be an indication of adenomyosis, a “cousin” of endometriosis, which is characterized by infiltration of the endometrium into the uterine walls.

“These are diseases that can commonly be together. There are studies showing that up to 90% of patients with endometriosis have some degree of adenomyosis”, says Bellelis.

The main symptoms of this condition are menstrual cramps, pelvic pain unrelated to menstruation, difficulty getting pregnant and increased menstrual flow. Just like endometriosis, possible adenomyosis would also jeopardize a pregnancy attempt and would not be cured overnight.

“The pregnancy would work as a hormonal block during the moment she was pregnant and in the puerperium, while she was breastfeeding, but the disease would continue there”, explains the doctor.

Regardless of the presence or absence of adenomyosis, Bellelis claims that the chances of endometriosis healing naturally are, in theory, nil.























“Spontaneously, none [chance]. Endometriosis does not resolve spontaneously or with medication. When we chemically treat the disease, we aim to improve that patient’s quality of life, that is, to reduce pain and try to stabilize endometriosis”, explains Bellelis.

And he adds: “No way [há uma explicação para a cura]. In fact, pregnancy works like ‘using a contraceptive for nine months’ – it would let that endometriosis ‘dormant’, but it wouldn’t cure it. In no way is pregnancy considered a cure for endometriosis.”

Even without scientific explanations, for Giovana, the feeling is one of relief.

“I felt liberated, because it was something that held me back – every month I had to go to the hospital to take medication in my veins and I had those severe pains. After pregnancy, when I had the menstrual cycle again, I didn’t have any more symptoms, any unusual bleeding, I didn’t feel anything. Today, I have a normal life.”

According to the young woman, her daughter, now eight months old, is very well, calm and is a smiling child.

“In addition to her being my miracle, she brought another miracle in my life, which was healing”, he celebrates.

Anvisa (National Health Surveillance Agency) characterizes endometriosis as a chronic disease that affects about 10% of the Brazilian female population.

“Although it is considered a benign disease, because it is not cancer, Endometriosis is a very aggressive disease and that can greatly compromise women’s quality of life”, says Bellelis.



* Intern at R7 under the supervision of Fernando Mellis.



Understand why removing the uterus is not the best treatment for endometriosis





















