Zelensky says Russian soldiers at nuclear plant will be ‘special targets’

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said Russian soldiers attacking the Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant in the south of the country will be “special targets” by Ukrainian forces. Kiev also warned that the Kremlin could falsely claim that the attacks on Europe’s biggest nuclear plant are Ukraine’s responsibility.

Zelenskiy claimed that anyone who gives orders for attacks on zaporizhzhia or nearby cities must be tried by an international court, as concern for the safety of the nuclear site remains high.

“Every Russian soldier who fires at the plant, or shoots using the plant as cover, must understand that he becomes a special target for our intelligence agents, for our special services, for our army,” Zelenskiy said in a video speech on Saturday night 13.

He called for new sanctions against Russia that would “necessarily block the Russian nuclear industry” and argued that “absolutely all officials of the terrorist state, as well as those who help them in this blackmail operation with the nuclear power plant, must be tried by an international court.” ”.

Russian soldiers captured Zaporizhzhia – responsible for 20% of Ukraine’s energy needs – at the start of the war. Two of its six reactors are still operating and Ukraine has said Russia is trying to reconnect the plant to Crimea, under Moscow control since 2014, and cut off electricity supplies to Ukrainian cities.

Ukrainian presidential adviser Mykhailo Podolyak accused Russia of attacking the part of the nuclear plant where the energy that powers southern Ukraine is generated. “The goal is to disconnect us from the [fábrica] and blame the Ukrainian army for that,” Podolyak said.

Local officials have warned that Russia is trying to pretend that the attacks on the plant are all Ukrainian. Dmytro Orlov, Mayor of energizethe city where the Zaporizhzhia reactor is located, said the Russians had positioned a high-powered, remote-controlled weapon bearing a Ukrainian flag in the city.

Residents still in the city began crowding the roads outside Enerhodar on Saturday, raising concerns that the conflict between the two sides could escalate further.

THE International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), which is trying to inspect the plant, has warned of a potential nuclear disaster unless the fighting stops. Experts fear the plant’s spent fuel pools and reactors will be damaged, although the concrete walls of key areas are designed to withstand impacts.

On Sunday 14, 42 countries, including the United States, Japan and the United Kingdom, as well as the European Union, called on Russia to immediately withdraw military forces from the plant and across the country to protect the site.

“The presence of Russian military forces at the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant prevents Ukrainian operators and authorities from fulfilling their nuclear and radiation safety obligations,” they said in a statement.