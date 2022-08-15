Zezé Di Camargo and Luciano have the end of the duo exposed: “It’s not possible anymore”

Zezé Di Camargo and Luciano are one of the most prestigious country duos in Brazil

With more than 30 years of career, Zeze Di Camargo and Luciano are being seen alone on the stages of shows across Brazil.

In recent months, fans of the country duo are worried about the future of artists in the music scene. It turns out that so much Lucian how much Zezerecorded solo projects, a fact that culminated in rumors of a possible breakup of the duo.

the ex-wife of Luciano, Cleo Loyolareleased the verb and revealed that Zezé Di Camargo and the family member no longer have a healthy relationship for years, noting that they only complete formalities to convey the image that the climate is pleasant.

In participation in the extinct Domingão do Faustão, by Globo, father of Vanessa Camargo appeared alone on stage and spoke the truth. “People think I have to sing only with Luciano. I did this acoustic, a new thing, and he did this gospel project which is beautiful. And life goes on”, he gaped Zeze.

But according to Zezé Di Camargo, the duo with the brother continues. “Luciano is my brother. This duo does not belong to us, but to the people”, began the husband of Graciele Lacerda.

“Zezé Di Camargo and Luciano will exist until the last day of our lives. Luciano is a second voice that can be first whenever he wants, he has the competence to do what he wants”, explained the singer.

BACKSTAGE SLAPS

Cleo Loyolaex wife of Lucianlikes to pin the duo for years and, in addition to citing a possible separation of the brothers, he also stated that their partner ‘no longer gives’ for the brothers live in a war behind the scenes.

Confirmation of this came through a fight involving Vanessadaughter of Zeze, and Flavia Camargo, Luciano’s current wife. According to the influencer, the two had a heated argument at a show and even exchanged slaps.

Finally, the ex Luciano Camargo assured that the singers no longer speak to each other as they used to, even visiting his late father, Francisco, who spent days in the ICU, at different times to avoid misunderstandings. Is it really true?