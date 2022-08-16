15 best movies released by Netflix in 2022, ranked by audience

When I was a teenager, watching a movie required a DVD player and renting some media from the video store. If you had more internet skills and didn’t mind breaking some laws, you’d download some titles and subtitles and watch on your computer. I used to get a student card to be able to go to the movies paying half the fee, since it was always kind of expensive to see on the big screen. But with the arrival of streaming, cinema has moved into the living room. It became possible to watch releases and premieres on television. Productions from foreign countries, not just Hollywood productions, invaded our homes and entire families were able to watch several movies for the price of a single ticket (or even less) per month. In other words, streaming has made cinema accessible and democratic and this is very important. It’s a cultural revolution. In this list, we list the audience’s favorite movies, included in the Netflix catalog in 2022. As you can see, many of them are not Hollywood. Highlights for “A Caminho do Verão”, by Sofia Alvarez; “Beast of the Sea” by Chris Williams; and “Hidden Agent” by Anthony Russo and Joe Russo. The titles available on Netflix are organized according to the year of release and do not follow classification criteria.

Parallel Mothers, Pedro Almodóvar Disclosure / Sony Pictures Entertainment After professional photographer Janis meets Arturo, a forensic archaeologist, in an essay for a magazine, they return to work together digging a mass grave in a village. Soon the two embark on a passionate affair, although Arturo is married. Janis gets pregnant. In the delivery room, she meets Ana, a troubled teenager whose pregnancy is equally accidental. Their friendship continues beyond the walls of the hospital and becomes intimate. Everything changes when Janis discovers that her daughters have been switched at the maternity ward.

Apollo 10 and a half: Space Age Adventure, Richard Linklater Disclosure / Netflix In the days leading up to the Apollo 11 moon landing mission, Stan, a 10-and-a-half-year-old fourth-grade student living in suburban Houston, is recruited by two government agents while playing on the playground. He is asked to be a proto-astronaut. The film is loosely inspired by director Richard Linklater’s childhood and imagination during the summer of 1969, when he lived near NASA, and his memories of man’s first landing on the moon.

Shooting High, Jeremiah Zagar Scott Yamano / Netflix Stanley Beren, scout for a basketball team that is in a downturn, discovers an exceptional player, Bo Cruz, playing in a park on the outskirts of Madrid. Seeing in the boy a talent he hadn’t found in a long time, Stanley finds himself renewed in hopes and decides to take the phenomenon to the United States, without his team’s approval. Now, the duo has just one chance to fight for a spot in the NBA.

Ruby Rescue, Katt Shea Ricardo Hubbs / Netflix Daniel O’Neil adopts the puppy Ruby, saving her from being euthanized. He is a hyperactive, dyslexic soldier who dreams of getting into Rhode Island K9, an elite police academy. Ruby, who is also hyperactive and needs training, ends up inspiring him to persist in his goal. The duo face setbacks on their journey, but with the help of family and community members who support and root for their success, they overcome their challenges together.

RRR — Rise Roar Revolt, SS Rajamouli Disclosure / Netflix Set in 1920s Delhi, Ramaraju and Bheem become close friends without knowing each other’s truth or the intent behind their actions for or against the British kingdom. While Ramaraju is a fierce, hot-blooded young cop, Bheem is innocent and calm. Ramaraju works for the British, but he has been subjected to many humiliations because of the color of his skin. On the other hand, Bheem is from the tribe of Gond and came to Delhi to rescue Malli, kidnapped by the British. Their friendship could change when the truth comes out.

The Hidden Agent, Anthony Russo and Joe Russo Stanislav Honzik / Netflix The Hidden Agent is CIA agent Courtland Gentry, codenamed Sierra Seis. He was taken out of a federal penitentiary and recruited by Donald Fitzroy. In the past, Gentry was a skilled ‘death dealer’, but now he’s the target. Lloyd Hansen, a former CIA colleague, begins a global pursuit to destroy him. Gentry will need help, and Agent Dani is ready to defend him.

The Beast of the Sea, Chris Williams Disclosure / Netflix In the days when terrifying beasts roamed the seas and monster hunters were true heroes, Jacob Holland was the best known of them all. Now, the famous adventurer will come across Maisie Brumble, a young woman who has stowed away on his ship. She will become a faithful and unexpected ally on an adventurous journey through unexplored places.

The Bombardment, Ole Bornedal Lasse Frank / SF Studios The film recounts the bombing of the French School in Copenhagen on March 21, 1945. The Royal Air Forces led an attack on the Gestapo headquarters in Denmark at Shell House. The operation became known as Carthage. However, the attack had tragic consequences, when one of the bombs fell near the French School, the following bombers were led to believe that the institution was the target. In all, 104 people were killed, of which 86 were children. The film tells the story from the point of view of the school children and nuns, as well as the resistance fighters captured inside the Shell House.

Munich: On the Edge of War, Christian Schwochow Frederic Batier / Netflix In 1938, during the Munich Conference, European leaders make an attempt to stop Adolf Hitler from invading Czechoslovakia and starting another global conflict. British civil servant Hugh Legat and German diplomat Paul von Hartmann travel to Munich to attend the meeting. Soon they are tasked with a different mission, which aims to reveal to world leaders, including Neville Chamberlain, Prime Minister of the United Kingdom, a confidential document that proves Hitler’s plans to expand German territory. The hope is that Chamberlain does not go ahead with the plan to give the Sudetenland to the German head of state.

The House, Paloma Baeza and Emma De Swaef Disclosure / Netflix An anthology of films that revolves around a house and the supernatural events that take place there, tormenting the owners who live there. The first takes place in the 1800s, when a family moves onto the property in search of a new life. Unfortunately, what they find is a one-way ticket to a den of madness. The second takes place in the present. A realtor fixes the house to modern standards in order to sell it. The third takes us to the future, after a series of flood events that devastated the world, the house remains standing on a lonely urban island. A lady tries to fix the place and bring back its former beauty, while demanding that tenants pay rent.

The Black Eyes of Marilyn, Simone Godano Disclosure / Netflix Clara and Diego meet at a rehab clinic for troubled people. The challenge that awaits them is of a relational type: they must manage, within the institution, a bar, avoiding conflicts with the rest of the group. In addition to not knowing how to deal with the friction between them, Clara and Diego don’t have the necessary skills to manage a business.

The Adam Project, Shawn Levy Doane Gregory / Netflix Adam Reed is a 13-year-old boy who lost his father a year ago. One day, he finds an injured pilot hiding in his house’s garage. This mysterious man is Adam himself, many years his senior, who went back in time to dedicate himself to a secret mission. Together, they must embark on an adventure into the past to save their father. However, there’s a problem: the two Adams don’t get along at all.

On the Way to Summer, Sofia Alvarez Emily V. Aragones / Netflix Auden West is an exemplary student and daughter of academics. She’s graduated from high school and wants to spend a carefree summer at Colby before she leaves for college. Despite her mother’s objections, she wants to spend time with her absent father, always locked in his office at work. He has another child from his remarriage and lives in Colby. Upon arriving there, Auden doesn’t get along with his stepmother’s teenage employees and feels like an outcast. When she meets shy, curly-haired Eli, the two approach and begin pulling each other out of their shells.

Live is Life, Dani de la Torre Atresmedia Cine / Netflix In the summer of 1985, Rodri, as in every year, leaves Catalonia to visit his parents’ city and meet his old friends. This year, everything will be different. Real-world problems begin to creep into their lives, threatening their friendship. The five teenagers plan to elope on the night of Saint John’s Eve in search of a magical flower that can grant wishes. An adventure full of action, emotion and hope will make them mature and will be forever stored in their memories.