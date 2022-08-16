2-year-old girl bites snake to death after being bitten by animal

Abhishek Pratap 2 hours ago News Comments Off on 2-year-old girl bites snake to death after being bitten by animal 1 Views

Girl bites off snake at home - Photo: Getty Images

Girl bites off snake at home – Photo: Getty Images

  • 2-year-old girl kills snake in her own backyard

  • She bit the animal, moments after receiving a bite

  • The child was hospitalized, medicated and discharged.

A 2-year-old girl bitten a snake to death last week after being bitten by the animal. The case took place in the city of Bingol, Turkey.

According to information from the English newspaper The Sun, neighbors confirmed what had happened to the authorities. According to them, the child was playing normally in the backyard when he saw the snake.

The girl then tried to catch the animal to play with, but ended up being bitten. Witnesses reported that they were startled by the child’s scream and, subsequently, saw her bite the snake, which could not resist the bites.

“Our neighbors told me the snake was in my daughter’s hand; she was playing with the animal and it bit her. Afterwards, she bit the snake back as a reaction,” the girl’s father, Mehmet Ercan, told The Sun.

The father also reported that he was at work at the time of the attack and, therefore, only learned of what had happened through reports from neighbors, according to which the animal was around 50 centimeters long.

Child is already home

After being bitten, the child was rescued and rushed to Bingol Children’s Hospital. She was medicated and remained under observation for 24 hours before being released to return home.

About Abhishek Pratap

Food maven. Unapologetic travel fanatic. MCU's fan. Infuriatingly humble creator. Award-winning pop culture ninja.

Check Also

Check the agenda of candidates for the government of SP for the start of the campaign

Rodrigo Garcia (PSDB), Fernando Haddad (PT), Tarcísio de Freitas (Republicans) and other competitors start the …

© 2022 Play Crazy Game, All Rights Reserved