2-year-old girl bites snake to death after being bitten by animal

Girl bites off snake at home – Photo: Getty Images

2-year-old girl kills snake in her own backyard

She bit the animal, moments after receiving a bite

The child was hospitalized, medicated and discharged.

A 2-year-old girl bitten a snake to death last week after being bitten by the animal. The case took place in the city of Bingol, Turkey.

According to information from the English newspaper The Sun, neighbors confirmed what had happened to the authorities. According to them, the child was playing normally in the backyard when he saw the snake.

The girl then tried to catch the animal to play with, but ended up being bitten. Witnesses reported that they were startled by the child’s scream and, subsequently, saw her bite the snake, which could not resist the bites.

“Our neighbors told me the snake was in my daughter’s hand; she was playing with the animal and it bit her. Afterwards, she bit the snake back as a reaction,” the girl’s father, Mehmet Ercan, told The Sun.

The father also reported that he was at work at the time of the attack and, therefore, only learned of what had happened through reports from neighbors, according to which the animal was around 50 centimeters long.

Child is already home

After being bitten, the child was rescued and rushed to Bingol Children’s Hospital. She was medicated and remained under observation for 24 hours before being released to return home.