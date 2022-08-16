21 Brazilian universities are on the list of the 1,000 best in the world

Disclosure/USP Law School Brazil has 21 universities in the ranking of the 1000 best in the world; check the list

In all, 21 Brazilian universities appear in the list of the Shanghai Ranking, released this Monday, which lists the 1,000 best higher education institutions in the world. The list is headed by the University of São Paulo, which appears as the best in Latin America. UFRJ, UFMG and Unicamp also appear in the ranking.

In all, 2,500 universities were evaluated in this year’s edition of the ranking. From number 100 onwards, when Brazilian institutions begin to appear, the ranking no longer defines a specific position for universities and starts to point out only the block in which they fit.

USP, for example, is among the 101st and 150th best universities. Then come Unicamp, UFMG, UFRJ, UFRGS, Unesp, UFPR, UFSCar, Unifesp, Federal University of Viçosa, UFSC, UFF, UNB, UFC, UFPE, UFSM, UFPel, UFBA, UFG, UFRN and UFMS.

The ranking has been carried out since 2013 by an independent institution, the Shanghai Ranking Consultancy. The evaluation is based on six criteria, such as the number of Nobels and Fields prizes among the institutions’ graduates and professors. Another criterion used is the number of articles published in leading journals, such as Science and Nature.

Americans lead

For the twentieth consecutive year, the American university of Harvard appears as the first place in the ranking. In second and third place are Stanford and Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT). Among the top 10, only two institutions are not American: Cambridge and Oxford, both centuries-old British universities.

The predominance of American universities goes up to the 16th position, when the French University Paris-Saclay appears. Altogether 39 of the top 100 universities are American. Among the rest, 14 are from Asia and another 32 from Europe.

Get in on

Last Second channel on Telegram



and see the main news of the day in Brazil and in the World. Also follow the general profile of the iG Portal.