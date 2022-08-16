33 candidates use Bolsonaro’s name at the polls and nine use Lula’s

posted on 08/16/2022 06:00



(credit: Reproduction/TSE)

Leaders in polls of voting intentions for the main post in dispute in the elections, Jair Bolsonaro (PL) and Lula (PT) will be used by a few dozen candidates who intend to surf the names of the most popular politicians in the country to get a ticket to the Legislative.

A survey carried out by Mail based on data from the Superior Electoral Court (TSE) it was identified that 33 candidates for federal, state or district deputy positions will use “Bolsonaro” in the name of a ballot box, while nine will rely on “Lula”.

In the case of the president, only two candidates actually have “Bolsonaro” in their name: son 03, Eduardo, and Valéria Bolsonaro, married to a second cousin of the chief executive.

The other candidates are personalities related to the Bolsonaro family, or simply faithful supporters who preach the words of Bolsonarism.

In the Federal District, four postulants surf in the name of Bolsonaro. Fabiano Guimarães da Rocha, whose name on the urn is “Fabiano Interpreter Bolsonaro”, will be a candidate for federal deputy for the Republicans. This is the pound interpreter who participated in the president’s weekly lives.

With an eye on a vacancy as a district deputy, Leonardo Rodrigues de Jesus will contest the elections as “Léo Índio Bolsonaro”, for the PL. For those who don’t remember, the “Indian” is the great friend of Carlos Bolsonaro, who introduces himself on social media as the president’s nephew — but is actually the nephew of Rogéria Nantes, Bolsonaro’s ex-wife.





The “Indian” became famous for his proximity to Carlos and Bolsonaro.

(photo: Reproduction/Social Media)





Jair Renan’s mother, Cristina Siqueira Valle, will also seek a seat in the DF’s Legislative Chamber, affiliated with the PL and with the name of “Cristina Bolsonaro”. In the publicity pieces of the campaign, Cristina bet on photos with her son and ex-husband.

Still in the DF, Kelly dos Santos registered as “Kelly Bolsonaro”. Unlike the other three, she has no direct link to the Bolsonaro family, but took the name after participating in protests in favor of the president.

South and Southeast are leaders of “Bolsonaros”

The states of Paraná and Minas Gerais are the ones that most registered “Bolsonaro” as candidates, with five in each.

Regarding the acronyms, half opted for the same as the president, and they are vying for an elective position in the PL. There are still candidates with the name “Bolsonaro” affiliated with PRTB, PTB, PP, Republicans, Patriota, Pros and Agir.

But not everyone bet on the classic combination of a first name added to the last name “Bolsonaro”. Some applicants risked “more creative” options.

In Acre, for example, we have “Bebe Bolsonaro” — without the circumflex accent. In Bahia, Genivaldo de Souza Araújo opted for a classic name to run for a state deputy: “Bolsonaro’s Captain”.

In Pernambuco, a postulant decided not to rely solely on Bolsonaro, and is also trying to surf the name of former conservative federal deputy Enéas Carneiro. And so “Aldeny Bruno Enéas Bolsonaro” was born, affiliated with the PL – who even wears the same beard and haircut as the former deputy.

Another who decided to bet on simplicity was Francisco Olinda, who is going to try for a state deputy with the name “Bolsonaro Sergipano”. And there are still the religious with Bolsonaro. In São Paulo, represented by Pastor Ana Bolsonaro, and in Santa Catarina, by Father Bolsonaro.

In MG, Armando Lima used his own name to create a slogan on the urn: “Armando Bolsonaro”.

In Rio Grande do Sul, a candidate for federal deputy for PSol decided to use the president’s name to protest and registered as “Chris Col Bolsonaro Never Again”. However, the postulant renounced the candidacy

Candidates also support Lula’s name

Leader in polls for voting intentions, Lula’s name is also used by some candidates who try to surf on PT’s popularity. There are nine names (excluding those who are actually called Lula), and, unlike Bolsonaro, there are no relatives of the former president in the dispute.

Five candidates are in the Northeast region, three of them only in Maranhão. Coletivo Lula Presidente, a candidate for a collective mandate, is vying for a seat in the Chamber of Deputies, and Carlos Lula and Luiz Henrique Lula, who hope to be elected state deputies.

In Tocantins, a candidate for state deputy decided to unite support for Lula with love for a musician. Raimundo de Jesus Belchor added an extra I to his surname and registered himself as “Belchior Lulão”, just like the musician Belchior.

Santa Catarina is the state with the most candidates who use “Lula” in the name outside the Northeast, with two. One of them is the “Dani Coletivo Juventude Lula”, which is also a candidate for a collective mandate with young members who fight for the defense of LGBTQIA+ rights and the black and indigenous population.

Among the Lulas, seven are affiliated to the PT, one to the PCdoB and one to the PSB.