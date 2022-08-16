4 Android and iOS Tricks You Probably Didn’t Know: AWESOME!

Keeping up with the latest software features can be one of those not-so-easy tasks to do. However, in order for you to stay on top of these tools, we have brought you 4 tricks for Android and iOS that you probably didn’t know – and that might just save your life.

It turns out that with the amount of updates since 2007, less obvious features often go unnoticed in the middle of everything. Given this, here are some tools that are certainly ignored, but that are present in both iOS 15 and Android 12.

4 Android and iOS Tricks You Probably Didn’t Know

See too: iPhone SECRET Feature: Function is Amazing and Can Help You

Find your way

Map apps have been part of the modern mobile toolbox since the beginning, but Google and Apple have now added the camera and a dash of augmented reality to the experience to lend an extra ‘hand’ with on-site guidance.

In Google Maps for Android and iOS, enter your destination, select ”Routes” and tap ”Walking”. Then select the ”Live View” icon at the bottom of the map. Once this is done, the phone will ask you to point the camera at nearby buildings so that the app can recognize the surroundings when comparing with Google Street View images. When you set them, your directions to your destination appear overlaid on the on-screen camera view to guide you.

Apple Maps uses the iPhone camera in a similar way when you request walking directions in supported cities and select the AR (augmented reality) icon on the map screen.

Digitize Things

In addition to the tour guide function, your phone’s camera can act as a scanner for documents and to quickly read QR codes. On iOS, for example, you can scan a document or receipt in the ”Notes” app. When creating a new note, tap the camera icon on the toolbar and select ”Scan Documents”. What’s more, you can also scan and attach a document to an email message you are writing by selecting the ”Scan” icon on the keyboard toolbar.

The Google Drive app has a similar scanning feature. Tap the ”+” button and then ”Scan”. The free Google Stack app for Android also scans and organizes your PDF files. The camera app on some Samsung phones can still detect a document and scan it when you point your phone at the paper.

As for square and black and white QR codes for electronic payment systems or websites, just open the ”Apple Camera” or ”Google Camera” app and direct it to the QR code to scan it. Furthermore, many of Samsung’s phones have a QR scanner option that also works with the camera app.

What song is this?

The cell phone microphone also gained new features that go beyond voice reminders, typed audio messages and audio/video calls. One of the reasons: Apple’s purchase of the Shazam music recognition app in 2018.

The feature, which automatically tries to identify a song played nearby, works on both iOS and Android versions (https://bityli.com/VBSpdW). It, in turn, can be activated by pressing and holding the ”Shazam” button when the app is open.

In this sense, after identifying a song with the app, you can play it on a Deezer, Spotify, Apple Music, or YouTube Music account. Also, in Shazam settings, you can connect your recognized playlist to Apple Music or Spotify.

get help fast

When you need help with an emergency, know that your cell phone has shortcuts to help you. On iPhones 8 or later, press and hold the right side button and one of the volume buttons until you see the “Emergency SOS” slider. On the screen, drag your finger over it to call the local emergency number. If you are unable to do this, press and hold the buttons until the phone automatically places the call. Finally, in the “Emergency SOS” settings, you can enable the phone to make an emergency call by pressing the side button 5 times.

On the other hand, some Android phones have their own emergency service features. On phones with a power button, for example, press and hold that button until the emergency icon appears on the screen and select it. But if you don’t have the power button, try swiping down on the screen to access the ‘Quick Settings’ of emergency mode, or swiping up from the bottom to access the ‘Emergency call’ button. Google’s free “Personal Emergency” app for Android (https://bityli.com/WSKCsM) offers more tools to deal with potential emergency situations, for those who like to be prepared.

See too: Is an update REQUIRED? Learn more about the new iPhones system