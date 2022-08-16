4 gaffes that occurred live on Globo

This Monday (15), Criança Esperança will be shown on Globo. Annually, the station gives space on its schedule to perform a show with artists in order to collect donations for social projects involving children, adolescents and young people. However, there is not only space for philanthropic gestures there. As the title is usually live, there were a few times when gaffes happened on air and were noticed by viewers..

Former fixed presenter of Criança Esperança, Renato Aragão became a meme a few years ago for repeating the same moving situation in several Globo programs. In the 2013 edition of the philanthropic title, the comedian returned to talk about the story of the poor boy who asked his mother before he died if there was bread in heaven.

Despite the sad episode, netizens did not forgive the ex-Turma do Didi’s habit of always remembering the story. The “Is there bread in heaven?” meme became famous on social media to the point of even getting a remix to music and being shared extensively on several platforms.

Check out 3 more gaffes that happened at Criança Esperança:

Dira Paes and the donation without “bread durice”

In 2016, Dira Paes made a mistake while asking viewers to donate some amount to the UNESCO project. Live, she took out her cell phone to also make a donation to Criança Esperança and said: “I’m going to donate R$ 40 because I’m not a cheapskate.”

The phrase caught badly on social media and some people criticized her for the expression. Some users believed that the actress was belittling viewers who had made smaller donations.

Iza forgot lyrics

In 2019, Iza performed at Criança Esperança alongside rapper Karol Conká. On the occasion, the two sang the song Roda Viva, by Chico Buarque. However, The Voice judge forgot part of the lyrics in the middle of the show, and the owner of the hit Tombei helped her.

Despite the failure, the singer did not suffer criticism from the public on social media. At the time, some users even reported that they were surprised by Iza’s calm in dealing with the situation of oblivion naturally.

Huck got lost in the program

Iza also helped Luciano Huck not get lost in the middle of Criança Esperança 2021. In the last edition, the duo presented part of the title together, and the owner of Domingão was decentralized live.

At one point, the two began to reflect on the importance of education in Brazil, and Angélica’s husband simply forgot to walk around the studio with the singer. Sincerely, Iza signaled to her colleague, and Luciano understood that he had lost the camera tag.

“I loved that you pulled me and said: ‘Come’. I had forgotten that I had to walk this time. Everything is going well”, joked Luciano, after realizing the gaffe.