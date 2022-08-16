5 reasons to drink banana tea every day

Banana is one of the most consumed fruits in the world and serves as the main ingredient in many recipes, one of them being the banana tea. It is highly nutritious, being an excellent source of potassium, magnesium and vitamin B6. These nutrients help to strengthen the heart, sleep quality, immune system, digestion and can even improve vision.

In addition to being an excellent nutritional source, banana tea is very easy to make. Just boil an unpeeled banana in water and then combine it with milk or black tea, and consume it.

Practical and nutritious, is there anything better than that? Check out now what are the health benefits of banana tea.

Health benefits of banana tea

Check out the health benefits of this delicious drink:

1. Improves digestion

Banana tea, rich in fiber, helps with intestinal bloating, indigestion – improving bowel movements – and regulating the digestive system as a whole.

2. Bone health

Banana tea is rich in manganese and magnesium, which strengthen bones. Excellent for those at risk of arthritis or weak bones.

3. Blood pressure

Banana, rich in potassium, can regulate blood pressure. Tea is rich in vitamins, minerals, antioxidants and fiber, which help in the prevention and control of cardiovascular problems and hypertension.

4. Decreases stress

Tea supports the production of vitamin A, C, K and B6, components that aid in the synthesis and metabolism of various neurotransmitters such as serotonin and dopamine, which can help people feel happier by naturally reducing stress.

5. Improves vision

Rich in vitamin A and C, this drink can improve vision and boost immunity.

This article does not present solutions to medical or psychological problems. Consult a specialist before starting any treatment.