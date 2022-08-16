5g in Salvador: see in which neighborhoods of the Bahian capital the technology will be available starting this Tuesday | Bahia

The pure 5G signal (standalone) starts working in Salvador as of this Tuesday (16). Tim will make the technology available in 77 neighborhoods, Vivo in 16 and Claro in 15. [Confira lista detalhada no fim da reportagem]

According to the National Telecommunications Agency (Anatel), around 193 5G stations were licensed in the capital of Bahia, which represents 17% of coverage of the total existing 4G antennas. However, each operator has its own 5G network deployment and expansion strategy.

Also according to Anatel, each provider needs to install at least one station for every 100,000 inhabitants by September 29, 2022. This obligation, for the capitals, will gradually grow over time until reaching the proportion of one station for every 10,000 inhabitants on July 31, 2025.

In addition, each provider, depending on demand and its business model, may install a number of stations greater than the minimum required.

What is 5G

5G, the fifth generation of mobile internet, promises a revolution: ultra-fast connection speeds, advances in technologies such as self-driving cars and the ability to connect many objects to the internet at the same time.

To have access to this type of network, it is first necessary to have a cell phone compatible with the technology. In July 2022, Anatel listed about 60 approved models. There are devices starting at R$ 1.3 thousand. Over time, the trend is for everyone to incorporate compatibility, just as with 4G.

In principle, according to telephone operators, customers will not need to upgrade their data package to access 5G. It will be enough that the cell phone has the function. Anyone who has an Apple cell phone needs to download a software update, which will still be available. At this time, the chip exchange is not being requested either..

Check list of neighborhoods by operator

Acupe De Brotas; Alto das Pombas; Alto Do Coqueirinho; Amaraline; Sandy; Frame; Arraial Do Retiro; Barbalho; Bar; barriers; barrels; River Mouth; sprouts; Cabula; Cabula VI; Water Box; Tree Path; Campinas De Brotas; Large field; Canabrava; Candlestick; Lower leg; Center; Bahia Administrative Center; Call-Call; New city; Cosme De Farias; Blue Coast; Curuzu; Daniel Lisbon; Two Of July; Doron; Old Federation Ingenuity; Old Engenho De Brotas; ironing machine; Federation; Garcia; Grace; Forest Garden; Iapi; Imbui; Itaigara; Jaguaribe; New Hope Garden; Placaford Garden; Luis Anselmo; Macaúbas; Matatu; Narandiba; Nazareth; North East; New Brasilia; Undine; Bela Vista Park; Levels; Small Stick; Pillory; Pero Vaz; Piatã; Pituaçu; Pituba; Polytheam; Red River; soap dish; Holy Cross; Santa Monica; Saint Anthony; São Gonçalo do Retiro; San Marcos; Health; April Seven; Stiep; Puma; Tancredo Neves; Tororó; Vila Laura; Victory.

Amaraline; Cabula; Path of Trees; Candlestick; Lower leg; Blue Coast; Garcia; Grace; Forest Garden; Iguatemi; Itaigara; Undine; Bela Vista Park; Pituba; Red River; Holy Cross.

Bar; Path of Trees; Large field; Candlestick; Lower leg; CallCall; Federation; Grace; Forest Garden; Itaigara; Apipema Garden; Undine; Bela Vista Park; Pituba; Polytheam.

