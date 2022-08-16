7 health emergencies declared by the WHO this century

– Reading time: 3 minutes –

In the year 2022, more specifically in the month of June, the World Health Organization (WHO) made the declaration that an outbreak of monkeypox is occurring, being, therefore, a Public Health Emergency of International Importance (ESPII). In fact, if you think about it, this is the seventh time the World Health Organization has made this designation in at least the last fifteen years.

From this perspective, it is important to make it clear that the International Health Regulations (IHR), which were implemented by the World Health Organization in 2007, are configured as an agreement that is legally bound to 194 countries; and aims to prevent, as well as mitigate, and take the necessary measures if any disease starts to pose risks on a global scale.

Nevertheless, although PHEICs can also be decreed by infectious diseases originating from chemical or radioactive materials, all the World Health Organization declarations that have taken place in the last fifteen years have been related to viral diseases. Check here the seven times that the World Health Organization issued these alerts. Read more!

H1N1 Influenza (2009-2010)

In 2009, two children from San Diego ended up contracting H1N1, the virus that ended up adapting from the common flu to pig organisms. In reality, animals passing viruses to humans is common in evolution, however, the biggest problem occurs when humans start infecting humans, as happened with Covid-19.

In short, in late 2009, as this disease resisted some antiviral drugs, the WHO declared the first ESPII since the creation of the RSI.

READ MORE: Know the best seats on the plane to avoid infections by viruses and bacteria

Poliomyelitis (2014 – in progress)

Historically, the US polio outbreak occurred in the 1950s. Even though it was not the first outbreak, it ended up being the most feared so far. In fact, little was known about the poliovirus at the time, and Americans end up blaming everything from insects to immigrants.

In view of this, it is important to make it clear that this virus, despite its serious consequences, is not as deadly as it was portrayed at the time; however, its contamination rate is absurd. In 2014, a PHEIC was declared, even though there were only 74 cases of the disease worldwide, mainly in Pakistan.

West African Ebola (2014-2016)

In fact, the biggest Ebola outbreak ever had 28,000 cases of hemorrhagic fever and 11,310 deaths, with a case fatality rate of 40%. Many people believe that the origin of the outbreak was in Guinea, in the year 2014, as that was the year that an 18-month-old baby was infected by a bat. Then, four months after that, the WHO declared an ESPII, in August 2014.

Zika (2016)

In 2015, some doctors in Brazil began to notice that cases of microcephaly were occurring in newborn babies. As a result, it turned out that Zika was the first arbovirus – a virus that is transmitted by insects – to cause an international health emergency.

Democratic Republic of Congo Ebola (2019-2020).

Indeed, Ebola strikes again, but this time in the Democratic Republic of Congo. During this most recent outbreak, about 2,000 people died and 3,400 were infected. In late 2019 to early 2020, this was the biggest outbreak of this disease in the country so far, but it lagged behind the outbreak that occurred years earlier in West Africa. As a result, the WHO declared an ESPII.

COVID-19 (2020 – in progress)

Recently, Covid-19 has become the global nightmare of the 21st century. It was on January 30, 2020 that the WHO declared a public emergency for the Covid-19 pandemic. This virus, as we can see, has a very high speed of adaptation and contagion, being one of the worst global pandemics in the history of humanity.

Monkeypox (2022 – in progress).

More recent than the Covid-19 pandemic, the WHO also declared the Monkeypox outbreak a Public Health Emergency of International Concern. In fact, the virus is far less contagious than SARS-CoV-2, as its transmission occurs mainly through physical contact and especially sex. The disease, in short, is mild, although it results in a lot of pain, in addition to involving fever and rash.

With information from Mental Floss.