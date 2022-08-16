8 baby names that are illegal in many countries

Around the world, there are some names that are forbidden to be given to children.
You’ve most likely encountered someone with a rather unusual name and wondered what their parents were thinking when naming someone that. After all, who could look at a tiny baby’s face and think the name “Hashtag” would be convenient? Therefore, to avoid embarrassing children, there are some forbidden baby names. See now the most unusual!
Names forbidden to be given to babies
Next, you’ll have access to analysis of hundreds of databases containing information on baby names that are banned in every country in the world, along with rationales as to why these names are banned. Sometimes a little creativity results in adorable and unique names. Other times, thinking outside the box has disastrous results. To save lives, governments around the world have decided to ban a number of offensive, disturbing or downright ridiculous baby names.
forbidden names
- Adolf Hitler: banned in Germany, Malaysia, New Zealand and Mexico because it was the name of the Nazi leader in Germany during the 20th century;
- Akuma: Forbidden in Japan because it means Devil;
- amir: Saudi Arabia, as it means prince and in the country it is not possible for citizens to have names related to royalty;
- Brfxxccxxmnpccccllmmnprxvclmnckssqlbb11116: banned in Sweden as it is not a name, although the baby’s parents claimed it was supposed to be pronounced “Albin”;
- Chow Tow: It means smelly head and is banned in Malaysia and Australia as the Malaysian government does not allow offensive names to be given to children;
- Cyanide: It is banned in the UK as it signifies the name of a deadly poison and can end up harming a child’s morals when they grow up;
- Facebook: Forbidden in Mexico, as it means the name of a social platform and in the country it is not possible to assign names without real meanings to babies;
- Nutella: Name banned in France, as it is the name of a product and can lead to bullying.