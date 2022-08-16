Above-expected IBC-Br points to higher GDP in 2022, but does not hide economic challenges

Commonly known as the “GDP preview”, the IBC-Br, the Central Bank’s economic activity index, surpassed economists’ expectations. After decreasing in the months of April (-0.52%) and May (-0.26%), the indicator for June registered an increase of 0.69% in the monthly comparison. The average projected by the market pointed to a more moderate advance of 0.25%. In relation to June of last year, the IBC-Br advanced 3.09%.

“Because of the systematic reviews, it is prudent to be cautious when reading the data and, in this sense, even with the downward revision in the IBC-Br for May, the advance in June seems to have more than compensated”, says chief economist at Ryo Asset

Between April and June this year, the indicator accumulated a high of 3% compared to the same period last year. In relation to the first quarter of 2022, there was a deceleration: the increase was 0.6%, compared to 1.12% in the first three months of the year. The IBC-Br also leaves a statistical legacy (cargo) of 0.4% for the third quarter of the year.

The data for June showed that the monthly increase in the services sector (+0.7%) was able to offset declines in retail sales (-1.4%) and in the industrial sector (0.4%). “The IBC-Br has a relatively high historical correspondence with the GDP released by the IBGE. Therefore, the data corroborates the market’s projection of robust growth for the GDP of the second quarter of 2022, driven especially by the advancement of the service sector”, explains Laura Moraes, economist at Neo Investimentos.

Some houses revised their projections on the economy’s performance after the indicator. BofA now believes that Brazilian GDP should increase by 2.5% in 2022. The previous forecast pointed to growth of 1.5%. “Confidence indicators show a worse scenario, but consumption and services continue to show better expectations. However, we expect a more challenging second half, when the economy should feel the negative impact of monetary policy”, wrote David Beker, strategist for Latin America.

Bofa believes that the monetary tightening cycle should end with the Selic as it is today, at 13.75%. The effects of higher interest rates should be felt more softly, in the bank’s view, due to the extension of social benefits, such as Auxílio Brasil, and recent cuts in fuel taxes. “Fiscal and inflationary risks have been postponed to next year and we expect that the second half of the year should have a more moderate deceleration than initially expected”, concludes Beker’s analysis.

XP projects growth of 2.2% for the economy in 2022, with an upward bias. Currently, the XP Tracker for the second quarter GDP points to an increase of 1% in the period, compared to the first three months of the year, and of 2.9% on an annual basis. For the IBC-Br in July, XP forecasts a rise of 0.3% compared to June.

O tracker from Kínitro Capital, an independent asset manager, indicates growth of 0.8% for GDP in the second quarter and 2.7% for 2022. The projection for 2023 GDP, in turn, is up from 0 .5%.

“The recovery of the services sector and, mainly, of the job market, are added to the government measures to support the solid growth of the GDP this year. However, we continue with our assessment that this favorable moment of growth will be challenged over the next few quarters, due to the deceleration of the global economy, the impact of the monetary tightening and the dissipation of these fiscal measures”, evaluates João Savignon, economist at Kinitro.

Alberto Ramos, from Goldman Sachs, believes that sectors that were still impacted by companies, especially services, should continue to recover in the coming months with the support of fiscal stimulus. “The fuel and gas tax cuts, added to the generous benefit packages, are expected to add approximately 0.7% to the PIN during the second half of 2022,” he calculates. However, Ramos says that there are headwinds in the second half of the year, such as still high inflation, the level of household debt, the slowdown in the global economy and uncertainties regarding the outcome of the elections.

“More forward, in the first half of 2023, the economy should feel the effects of the very tight monetary policy, as well as the end of the fiscal stimulus adopted in 2022. However, we see a significant risk that many of these stimuli will be extended in the year that follows. comes,” concludes the Goldman analysis.

