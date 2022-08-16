AC Camargo Hospital stops serving SUS patients

The AC Camargo hospital, a reference in the treatment of cancer in the city of São Paulo, announced that it will stop serving patients from the SUS (Unified Health System) as of December.

The hospital, which is maintained by the Antônio Prudente Foundation and is about to complete 70 years of existence, reported that it will not renew its current agreement with the city of São Paulo.

“AC Camargo guarantees an individualized analysis for each patient with the Municipal Health Department of São Paulo, building a transition plan that minimizes possible impacts. The institution emphasizes that the vast majority of patients who relied on care have already completed their cancer treatment and are undergoing clinical follow-up”said the institution in a note.

One of the reasons given for the end of this type of service is the discrepancy in the SUS table. “This readjustment of the social impact will benefit the entire country, being the best possible contribution due to the lag of the SUS table, which directly threatens the existence of the institution”says the note.

The Municipal Health Department of São Paulo confirmed that it was informed by the hospital about the intention to interrupt the agreement from the 9th of December. The folder stated that it has met with the hospital’s board to assess the possibility of continuing care for the population.

Meanwhile, informs the secretariat, oncology assistance to patients in the municipal network will continue to be provided by other providers, such as Hospital Municipal Dr. Gilson de Cássia Marques Carvalho, Vila Santa Catarina, in addition to units regulated by the State Government’s Center for Regulation of Health Services.

With information from Brazil Agency.