With few low points in such a successful career and heartbreaking songs – or perfect to listen to when your heart is breaking, the 34-year-old singer Adele has revealed that she’s also felt at rock bottom in recent years.

Adele talks about returning to the stage, personal life and relationships; ‘I’ve never been so in love’ Photo: Reproduction/Instagram

After an almost six-year hiatus in her career, the British artist faced problems when she would resume her shows. After releasing her fourth studio album, “30”, in November last year, Adele was more than ready to return to the stages she loves so much.

Despite this, on January 20, the singer used her social media to inform the cancellation of the series of shows that would take place at the Caesars Palace Coliseum and among the main reasons were the advance of the new coronavirus pandemic and its variants, production problems and disagreements on set. “It was the worst moment of my career by far. I was so excited about these shows. It was devastating,” Adele said. “But other than that, the stage setup wasn’t right. It was very disconnected from me and my band, and it lacked intimacy. And maybe I tried too hard to give these things away in such a controlled environment.”

Adele announces cancellation of concerts Photo: Reproduction / Instagram

In an interview with Elle Magazine, this was the first time that the singer spoke about the cancellation of the shows earlier this year. During the chat, Adele opened up and talked about the difficulties of facing what prevented her return to the arms of the public and commented on how this event marked her personal and professional trajectory. “It made my self-confidence grow, because it was such a brave thing to do. I’m really proud of myself for standing up for my artistic needs,” said the star.

Despite the obstacles, in June, Adele returned to the stage and revealed that she was planning to announce her long-awaited shows in Las Vegas, which should take place in November 2022.

But this was not the only perrengue that the artist faced in recent years. After splitting in 2019 with the man with whom she had a child, Adele revealed that she felt the “mourning” of the end of her relationship with Simon Konecki, 48, during the pandemic. The singer said she had panic attacks and felt terribly alone. “It was awful,” she blurted out.

As the good CEO of the institution of the broken hearts, however, Adele came out of the rut. The singer started going to therapy, working out and taking boxing lessons. After tidying up the house, the artist became involved with sports agent Rich Paul, 40, with whom she has been in a relationship since 2021. And she couldn’t be happier. “I’ve never been as in love as I am now. I’m obsessed with him,” she said.

Adele and Rich Paul Photo: Playback/Instagram

Adele has one child and Paul has three, but the two don’t intend to stop there. The British singer also revealed that she wants to have more children and that she should get married, but confessed that her head is at the Las Vegas shows right now: “I want to rock it,” she said.