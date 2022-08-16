Afghanistan experiences humanitarian crisis 1 year after US troop withdrawal

Back in power, the Taliban regime has imposed restrictions on women in education, the way they dress, work and even mobility.

O Afghanistan is experiencing a strong economic and humanitarian crisis a year after the resumption of power by the Taliban. Poor hospitals, strict restrictions on women and poverty are symbols of the return of the extremist regime, which regained power on August 15, 2021, in the wake of the hasty withdrawal of US troops. According to political scientist Marcelo Suano, the vacuum left by the United States was occupied by China: “There we see the great strategic mistake of the USA, under the government of Joe Biden at that moment, when it withdraws as it did. China looked and said ‘the little children come to me’. What is China’s big move? The Chinese think strategically, differently from the American. He uses the time factor and reasons with the occupation of power vacuums”. Back in power, the Taliban promised a more lenient rule than the group’s first regime in the country, between 1996 and 2001. But that promise was not kept. For Suano, the retreat to Taliban radicalism was predictable.

“This is a concrete fact of the doctrine that the Taliban preaches, which is a more radical Islam. The Xaria deployment is what they will want to deploy. If they don’t implement it at first, they will implement it later because this is configured in their way of thinking and seeing the world. So the natural tendency is to go back to the more rigid and more configured side. Some would say fanaticism, I prefer to say fundamentalist”, argued the expert. According to a report by the NGO Amnesty Internationalthe lives of Afghan women and girls have changed radically since the Taliban came to power, with restrictions on education, the way they dress, work and even mobility.

