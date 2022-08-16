After brain death, Anne Heche has life support devices turned off – Culture

Anne Hechean actress who became known as much for her roles in films as Six Days, Seven Nights and Donnie Brasco and for his personal life, which included a three-year romance with comedian Ellen DeGeneres, died on Sunday, 14, in Los Angeles, nine days after he suffered a devastating car accident there. She was 53 years old.

THE death was announced by a rep for the actress, Holly Baird, who said late Sunday in an email that “they were peacefully turned off the devices” that kept Heche alive – on Friday the 12th, his brain death was announced (In California, this is enough to declare a person dead.)

According to the website TMZ, the late shutdown was part of the preparation to donate the organs of the actress. When compatible donors were located, life support was withdrawn to perform the transplants.

Heche was seriously injured on August 5, when a The mini Cooper she was driving crashed into a two-story house in the Mar Vista neighborhood of Los Angeles.causing a fire that firefighters took over an hour to extinguish.

Heche, who was alone in the car, suffered burns and a severe brain injury, caused by a lack of oxygen in her brain. A spokesperson for the Los Angeles Police Department said that the department continues to investigate whether drug use contributed to the accident.

A statement released by his publicist on behalf of his family on Thursday night, 11, said that Heche remained in a coma at the Grossman Burn Center at West Hills Hospital in Los Angeles.

“It has long been her choice to donate her organs, and she is being kept under braces to determine if any are viable,” the statement said.

Heche was a soap opera star before becoming known to movie audiences. In the late 1980s, shortly after graduating from high school, she joined the cast of the daytime drama Another World, where she played good and bad twins Vicky Hudson and Marley Love. She won a Daytime Emmy Award in 1991 as the youngest actress in a drama series.

In the mid-1990s, she was a rising star in Hollywood. She played Catherine Keener’s best friend in Friends Enjoying Aidado (1996); Johnny Depp’s wife in Donnie Brasco (1997); a presidential adviser in political satire mere coincidence (1997), with Dustin Hoffman and Robert De Niro; and a fashion magazine editor who crashes on a South Sea island in a plane piloted by Harrison Ford in Six Days, Seven Nights (1998).