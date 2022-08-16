After confirming the end, friends try to help and bet on the reconciliation of Neymar and Bruna Biancardi

Their relationship ended recently, amid several controversies.

Photos: Reproduction/official Instagram of Neymar Jr.
It was recently confirmed that the courtship of Neymar and Bruna Biancardi finished. According to rumors, the football player would have allegedly betrayed the model during his Arraiá, where she was present, some time after she went to sleep. The information was deniedbut the former couple did not explain the reason for the breakup.

According to the newspaper Extra, the friends of Neymar were upset by his attitude and are trying to help reconcile the two. The portal reported that Bruna Biancardi was well seen and had the sympathy of the ace’s friends, since she and the player started the romance.

According to Extra, the model did not want to listen to the player’s friends and would have been upset with some who did not take a stand on the betrayal, especially their girlfriends and wives. Among these would be Carla Maronemarried with José Celso Moraes, football businessman. The two stopped following each other.

Of the people who hung out with the ex-couple, Bruna Biancardi just unfollowed Carla Marone. The influencer remains following the other friends and relatives of Neymar on the social networks. Extra also claims that the player’s circle of friends is betting on reconciliation and tries to soften the model’s heart.

