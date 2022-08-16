After drinking too much at festival, man is buried alive in coffin as an offering to the entity

He says he lost consciousness and woke up inside a coffin, about 80 kilometers away from where the festival was taking place.

A 30-year-old man was buried alive after passing out from drinking. According to information from the portal ‘The time‘, the man believes he was placed inside a coffin as an offering to Pacha Mama, an entity known as ‘Mother Earth’. The case took place during a festival in El Alto, a city in Bolivia.

The man said that he was at the opening of the festival, held on August 5, making use of alcoholic beverages. In a statement to the police, the man said he was buried as a sacrifice to Pacha Mama. However, the authorities discredited his testimony, as they reported that he was very drunk.

During festivals celebrating Mother Earth, it is common for offerings to be made to the entity, as it is believed that she will reciprocate with good harvests. Among the offerings given to the goddess, there are from plants, such as coca leaves, to live animals, such as llamas and sheep.

He reported that he lost consciousness and woke up inside a coffin, about 80 kilometers away from where the party took place. The man says that when he woke up inside the coffin, he believed he was in his own bed. “I wanted to get up to urinate, I couldn’t move,” he told a local newspaper.

He only realized he was buried when he pushed the top of the coffin and managed to leave the place. He only had head injuries. In a statement to the police, the man said he was buried as a sacrifice to Pacha Mama. However, the authorities discredited his testimony, as they reported that he was very drunk.