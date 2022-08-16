After legal dispute, Pros formalizes support for Lula and Alckmin ticket | Julia Dualibi’s blog

The revocation of the candidacy of the coach and digital influencer was approved at a convention on August 8 and sent the agreement to join the Lula/Alckmin ticket parties.

The withdrawal of the candidacy took place unanimously among the 29 present at the meeting on the 8th, according to minutes recorded by the Pros at the Superior Electoral Court (TSE). Marçal appears on the official list of presidential candidates released by the court until 1:45 pm this Monday.

Over the past few weeks, the Pros’ management has changed three times. On July 13, the court ordered the wing led by Eurípedes Júnior to resume command – he was away accused of embezzling resources.

Eurípedes was removed again in a decision on Wednesday (3) and returned the position of president of the Pros to Marcus Holanda, responsible for the first convention of the party. At this meeting, Marçal was approved as a candidate for the presidency.

There was a new exchange and, on Thursday (4), the minister of the TSE (Superior Electoral Court) Ricardo Lewandowski replaced Eurípedes at the head of the acronym. This wing of the party defended supporting Lula in the first round, a decision that was formalized this second.

Pablo Marçal said he intends to appeal the withdrawal of his candidacy, a move he defines as a coup.