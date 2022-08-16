After Sandy breaks up with Junior, Xororó declares what he did

In a conversation with André Piunti, Chitãozinho and Xororó commented on the creation of the duo Sandy and Júnior. Shocking everyone, Chitãozinho said that he was the first to notice their talent.

“I am to blame,” he commented. “We were doing Som Brasil with Lima Duarte, and at the rehearsals Lima said: ‘I wanted to do a program with children. Chitão, don’t your children sing?”, explained Xororó’s brother.

The famous then said he didn’t, but his brother’s children sang. The brother said that Sandy wanted to be in the band Trem da Alegria, and already showed a lot of talent. Thus, Chitãozinho said that Sandy and Junior appeared on Som Brasil, and with that, the record company got several calls from the people to know more about the little ones.

Due to age, Xororó feared putting them in this career. “Every year, that was it. I didn’t want to because of the difficulty. They had to study, they can’t stop studying. Then when the contract expired, they cried so they wouldn’t stop recording”, commented the artist. However, he decided to allow it, and thus the successful group emerged.

Xororó exposes the breakup of the children’s duo

A little while ago, Chitãozinho and his brother were at Churrasco do Faustão at Band and during the party the artist spoke of the separation of the children. “It was a surprise. A decision of the two. They talked and kind of communicated to us that they would give the duo a break”, he declared to Faustão in Band. Xororó explained the reason.

“Sandy had a dream of singing for a smaller audience and Junior was always a rock fan,” he said. Also, Junior will be back. “He did some projects that went really well. And now he has over 50 songs done, working hard,” he declared. “Soon, soon, you can be here on this stage singing”, said the veteran.