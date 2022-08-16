After the game against Flamengo, Palmeiras will have a marathon away from home

Palmeiras face Flamengo next Sunday, at Allianz Parque. After the game against Rubro-Negro, Abel Ferreira’s team will have a marathon away from their domains.

On the 27th, Palmeiras faces Fluminense, at Maracanã, for the 24th round of the Brazilian Championship. Three days later, Verdão takes on Athletico-PR, at Arena da Baixada, for the semifinal of the Copa Libertadores. On September 3, it is Palmeiras’ turn to visit Red Bull Bragantino at Nabi Abi Chedid, for the 25th round of the Brasileirão.

That is, there will be three games as a visitor in a period of eight days. Afterwards, however, Verdão will have three straight games at Allianz Parque, counting the return match against Athletico-PR and the clashes against Juventude and Santos.

Until the match against Flamengo, Palmeiras will have a free week to recover physically and prepare for the confrontation against Rubro-Negro.

With the victory over Corinthians, Palmeiras opened a nine-point lead in the lead, the biggest since Verdão took the lead in the national championship.

See Palmeiras’ sequence after the match against Flamengo:

Fluminense x Palmeiras – 08/27 – 16h – Brazilian Championship

Athletico-PR x Palmeiras – 08/30 – 21:30 – Copa Libertadores (semifinal)

Bragantino x Palmeiras – 09/03 – 19h – Brazilian Championship