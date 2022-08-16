After threats, Tatá Werneck asks for breach of telephone secrecy

Tatá Werneck asked for the breach of telephone confidentiality of the alleged hacker who accessed her intimate conversations and began to threaten her. The presenter told last Friday, 12, on social networks, that she suffered an extortion attempt, and that she had registered a police report.

Credit: Reproduction / TV GloboAfter threats, Tatá Werneck asks for breach of telephone secrecy

In conversation with Lucas Pasin’s column, from Splash, after the publication on social networks, Tatá Werneck, without going into detail, said: “It’s very serious, serious threats, we are very scared here.”

The presenter’s lawyer, Ricardo Brajterman, reported that legal measures have already begun.

“The investigation will ask for breach of telephone confidentiality to identify where the extortion comes from. Criminalist Maíra Fernandes and I have already forwarded the complaint to the police authority. This is yet another case of attempted cybercrime, in which the criminal, either via email or apps, after obtaining personal information from the victim, even “hacking” his cell phone, begins to extort it. asking for money not to disclose intimate or private information,” he explained.

According to Brajterman, there are no suspects, and everything points to the Police Station for Repression of Computer Crimes, in Rio de Janeiro, being responsible for the investigation: “The police themselves will define who will lead the investigation”.

In the Twitter post, Tatá Werneck wrote: “A hacker accessed my intimate conversations and is threatening me and trying to extort me. A police report has already been made and any media outlet that disseminates information resulting from extortion will be conniving in the crime”.