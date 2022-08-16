Agrogalaxy suffers from Selic, but hopes to end the year in the blue

Agrogalaxy has seen its increased financial expenses erode any chance of a positive net result in the second quarter – the seasonally weakest period in agricultural retail and which typically accounts for just 8% of the company’s annual revenue.

The distribution of agricultural inputs in Londrina saw its financial cost multiply by 3.6x compared to the second quarter of last year after the Selic rate jumped from 4.25% to 13.25% from June to June.

Historically, Agrogalaxy has financed its working capital with suppliers and with banks. To try to stop the rise in its financial costs, the company is studying the issuance of a long-term debenture later this year.

Despite the Selic damage, the operation went well.

“We have increased our sales in revenue and volume and, most importantly, we have built an order backlog twice as large as last year, which will be billed over the next two quarters,” CEO Welles Pascoal told the Brazil Journal.

The company expects to close 2022 in the blue, said CFO Maurício Puliti.

The second quarter marked the consolidation, for the first time, of the results of Boa Vista, Ferrari Zagatto and Agrocat in Agrogalaxy’s balance sheet. The companies were acquired last year and finished being incorporated earlier this year.

Now, the implementation phase of the single operating model in all the group’s companies has begun. The first to adopt the system will be the Ferrari Zagatto. By the second quarter of 2023, all companies will adopt a shared service center, the same CRM and the same customer service.

“Only in the sales area we will have an efficiency gain of around 10%,” said Pascoal. “This is the company’s biggest project at the moment.”

