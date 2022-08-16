Amaury Nunes denies betrayals against Karina Bacchi and enjoys fan criticism of the actress: ‘She uses her son’ – Entertainment

Hrishikesh Bhardwaj 39 seconds ago Entertainment Comments Off on Amaury Nunes denies betrayals against Karina Bacchi and enjoys fan criticism of the actress: ‘She uses her son’ – Entertainment 0 Views



Amaury Nunes, ex-husband of Karina Bacchi, denied, this Sunday (14), that he cheated on the presenter while the two were married. The former football player also stated that he never mistreated his 5-year-old son, Enrico.

The businessman’s outburst took place in the comments of a publication in which he appears next to his father, who is also called Amaury.




“Did you betray Karina? Did you mistreat your son? Why all this? Very strange”, asked a follower. “Of course not,” he countered.

The footballer also denied that he is making accusations against his ex-wife, as he battles in court for the right to see his son.

In addition, Amaury liked dozens of comments that praised his fatherhood and lamented the absence of little Enrico in his Father’s Day celebration. In one of them, a netizen criticizes the actress. “Karina wants to hurt Amaury, she uses her son,” said the person.





Karina Bacchi and Amaury Nunes were once a magazine cover family and today they fight in court



About Hrishikesh Bhardwaj

Tv specialist. Falls down a lot. Typical troublemaker. Hipster-friendly advocate. Food fan.

Check Also

Murilo Huff commits a gaffe in the program and takes a call from Eliana

Murilo Huff was present on the program Eliana last Sunday (14/8) and delivered a secret …

© 2022 Play Crazy Game, All Rights Reserved