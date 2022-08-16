Anápolis confirms the first case of Smallpox and has six other suspects

After Goiânia has already announced community transmission of Smallpox of Monkeys (monkeypox), as well as Goiás having registered an increase in the number of cases, Anápolis presents the first confirmation of the disease.

Faced with the criticality of the situation at the national level, the World Health Organization (WHO) even issued an alert after Brazil registered a considerable increase of 190.7% in the number of infected, which jumped from 592 to 1,721, between the 22nd from July to August 7th.

According to the Municipal Health Department of Anápolis (Semusa), in addition to the first confirmed case, the municipality is still awaiting the results of the exams of six other suspects.

Until the Federal University of Rio de Janeiro (UFRJ), a national reference on the subject, delivers the outcome of the cases, confirming or not the diagnosis of the disease, all patients will continue to wait in home isolation.

The folder also reported that since July, flows in hospitals and urgent and emergency units have been closely monitored.

In addition, meetings are being held frequently so that there can be appropriate guidelines for health professionals.

This month, the instructions are being directed to the basic health units, which are being informed about the proper procedures on the pathology, as well as receiving training focused on the collection of samples.

Semusa highlights that the care of patients with suspected Smallpox of Monkeys is happening in any health unit in the city.

As soon as the suspicion intensifies, a specific sample is collected to confirm the diagnosis and the patient is evaluated by the care unit and subsequently begins to be monitored daily by telephone by the epidemiological surveillance team.