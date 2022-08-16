Anitta shows pelvic exam and has fun with exercises

Anitta at the 2022 Billboard Music Awards in Las Vegas, United States (Photo: REUTERS/Steve Marcus)

In treatment for endometriosis, anita shared with her followers on Instagram a pelvic floor exam that she had to perform as part of her medical follow-up.

Good-natured, the singer laughed during the exercises she needs to do in the anal region. “I’m doing a very funny thing. Sensational! I’ve become a painter of ****. I’m playing video games with my ass. I’ll show you. The technical name is biofeedback. To make it less technical, less taboo, we call it a video game with the c *” she laughed.

To better show the situation to her followers, Anitta showed the exam screen, which captures electrical signals from the anus, vagina and urethra region”. my name with my c*. I’m rocking it here,” she added.

Is Anita cured?

anitaLarissa Manoela, Tatá Werneck, Adriana Esteves and several other celebrities have already revealed that they suffer from endometriosis, a disease that affects people with a uterus and happens when the endometrium – tissue that lines the inside of the uterus – goes to other organs of the pelvis.

Anitta’s case has been a constant subject in recent weeks, as the singer underwent surgery and did not hide the physical and emotional damage that endometriosis brought. “From America to Europe without sleep because the pain speaks louder than anything. You can’t concentrate on a book, a movie, anything,” she wrote on Twitter.

The artist also revealed that she has been dealing with the condition for at least nine years. Among several consultations, techniques and advice, the correct diagnosis came and she had to undergo surgery. A common doubt that may arise is: after the procedure, is it possible for the disease to return? O Yahoo spoke with Sidney Pearce, physician and founder of the Ceará Endometriosis Center (NECi), who said:

“Endometriosis is seen as a disease that has no cure. It starts, mainly, through the reflux of menstruation through the tubes. Once you operate, you remove all visible foci (of the disease). But if the patient continues having incessant menstruation or stimulation of the hormone produced by the ovaries, the disease may return”.