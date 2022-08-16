Anne Heche has unplugged appliances and dies at 53

Anne Heche, who suffered a serious car accident, died this Sunday (14), aged 53. The actress was declared brain dead last week and life support devices were turned off by the family’s decision.

“Anne Heche has been peacefully taken off life support,” a spokesperson said. The actress was being kept on life support for her family and medical staff to decide on the future of her organs, which could be donated.

publicity

Read too!

“We have lost a bright light, a kind and joyful soul, a loving mother and a loyal friend. Anne will be sorely missed, but she lives on through her beautiful children, her iconic body of work, and her passionate advocacy. Her bravery for always standing in her truth, spreading her message of love and acceptance, will continue to have a lasting impact.”

Anne Heche crashed her car into a house, which ended up causing a fire. Firefighters fought the flames for approximately 65 minutes to rescue her. Blood tests confirmed the presence of narcotics in the actress’ blood.

Anne Heche’s career

Before this accident, Anne Heche had a career spanning over 30 years in Hollywood, which began in 1987, just before she graduated from high school. Heche received an invitation for a role in the American telenovela “As the World Turns”, but her mother refused to participate.

However, just before the graduation of the actress, she received an invitation to another production, this time the telenovela “Another World”, and this time Anne Heche faced her mother and decided to accept the role. She commented on the decision in an interview with The Telegraph in 2011.

“Again I was told I couldn’t go. My mother was very religious and maybe thought it was a world of sinners,” she explained. “But I picked up the phone and said, ‘Send me the ticket. I’m getting on the plane. ‘I was like, ‘Bye!’ I did my time with my mom in a one bedroom apartment and I was ready.”

Image: Ron Adar/Shutterstock

The decision paid off right away, and she won the award for Outstanding Young Actress in a Drama Series at the Daytime Emmy Awards in 1991. This opened doors for Anne Heche’s film career, with several important roles in films such as “Volcano” , “I Know What You Did Last Summer” and “Mere Coincidence,” as well as starring in a 1998 remake of Alfred Hitchcock’s 1960s masterpiece “Psycho.”

In 2017, she had another career high point when she played Joyce, the mother of serial killer Jeffrey Dahmer, in the movie “My Friend Dahmer” as well as joining the cast of “Chicago PD” in 2018. In 2020, Anne Heche becomes joined the cast of the celebrity dance competition “Dancing with the Stars” and in 2021 starred in the disaster movie “13 Minutes” as well as the CBS series “All Rise”.

In the most recent update to her career, the actress had this year joined the cast of the HBO series “The Idol”, alongside Lily-Rose Depp and Abel Tesfaye, The Weeknd.

Via: Deadline

Have you watched the new videos on YouTube of the Digital Look? Subscribe to the channel!