Around 400,000 truck drivers are unable to receive temporary aid | National Journal

The Truck Driver Benefit started to be paid on the 9th. It will be R$ 1 thousand per month until December. The installments are deposited into a digital account opened by Caixa Econômica. To check the balance and move the money, the truck driver has to download the Caixa Tem app or go to an agency.

How does the Trucker Aid work?

592,000 truck drivers are on the national category registry and meet the program’s rules, but so far, only 190 thousand received – 32% of the total. According to the federal government, among the problems for the truck driver not having received the benefit are: non-existent or irregular CPF; or if he already receives a pension, reclusion aid, disability benefit or BPC for a person with a disability. But one of the main reasons is not having any cargo transport records this year.

To solve this, the worker has to make a self-declaration on the Emprega Brasil portal or through the digital wallet application. Those who fill out the document by the 29th will still receive the July and August installments next month. Anyone who misses the deadline will only be able to receive the benefit from September to December, right after the elections.

Autonomous truck driver Antônio Carlos da Costa has been working on the roads for over 20 years. He is eager to withdraw the benefit, but is unable to enter Caixa Tem.

“We expected it to be simpler. Some friends of mine said they did it, but I’ve been trying all week and I can’t update. I’ll see if this week now, I’ll go to a box and see if I can”, she says.

As of this Tuesday (16), taxi drivers begin to receive assistance for the category. According to the federal government, 245,000 taxi drivers will receive two installments of R$1,000 each, for the months of July and August.

To receive the benefit, the worker must have a valid driver’s license, be performing the activity on May 31 of this year and have an updated registration with the city hall of their municipality or the government of the Federal District.