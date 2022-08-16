‘Arthur Aguiar won over fans, but he didn’t clean up his image on the BBB’

Arthur Aguiar opened up about his popularity after winning the “BBB 22” and the rejection of the brands by him, in an interview with columnist Leo Dias, from Metrópoles. Unlike other ex-BBBs, the champion has not advertised with big brands and continues to be remembered more for his past before the reality show.

In “Central Splash”, columnist Aline Ramos opined that Arthur Aguiar had high expectations for the program, which may have made him frustrated.

He waited a lot and it’s natural, especially after Juliette. The difference between an Arthur and a Juliette is proof that the ‘BBB’ can have the same dynamics, but people make all the difference.

For Aline, Arthur Aguiar’s behavior is still the same as someone who has just left a reality show, and this year’s edition of “Big Brother Brasil” ended in April.

It seems that Arthur Aguiar didn’t do the exercise of wanting to know how he wants people to remember him. Other contestants have turned the page and are trying to build a different story while he is stuck with ‘BBB 22’.

The actor’s “lack of success” after winning the program, in the opinion of the columnist, stems from people not having forgotten his past before entering the reality show, mainly due to the controversy surrounding betrayals in his marriage to influencer and weight loss coach Maíra Cardi. .

Arthur won a lot of fans, but he couldn’t clean up the image as he would have liked. The fact that he cheated on his wife is a joke to this day. People didn’t forget.

