At 53 years old, Jennifer Aniston wears a thin bikini and exudes beauty

Jennifer Aniston decided to put her curves into play this Monday (15th) and left the fans completely delighted. Through Instagramthe 53-year-old actress opened an album with photos in which she appears fully renewing your tan on a beach and stole the show with her flat belly.

To enjoy the moment of leisure, the star of friends wore a stylish bikini consisting of a black top and pink panties. The famous also complemented her beach look with a hat.

Advertising Could not load ad

In another photo, she appears lying on the beach sand with her butt up, highlighting her powerful cleavage in the selfie. In the other clicks, Jennifer Aniston showed that she was accompanied by some friends.

In the comments of the post, the actress received the affection of fans through praise and fervent messages. “A muse in paradise”said a follower. “Always wonderful” declared a fan. “And that hair, that skin, that body… everything is perfect”extolled another internet user.

Jennifer Aniston (Photo: Playback/Instagram)

Jennifer Aniston (Photo: Playback/Instagram)

SEE MORE: Jennifer Aniston and David Schwimmer Confess ‘Reciprocal Passion’ During ‘Friends’