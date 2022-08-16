Atento’s Cyber ​​Attack Costs US$46 Billion, Chief Says

Dimitrius Oliveira, president of Atento América do Sul, says in an interview on the UOL Líderes series that the cyberattack suffered by the company at the end of 2021 was a terrorist act that cost the company US$46 million, affected last year’s results and even had an impact on 2022

“We still suffered in the first quarter of this year and a little now in the second quarter,” said Oliveira. “It was the most difficult situation I faced in my life,” he said.

Atento is the largest provider of customer relationship management and business process outsourcing services in Latin America and one of the leading providers in the world. In Brazil, the company employs more than 70 thousand people.

In addition to cybersecurity problems, Oliveira also talks about the preference for “eye to eye” service by Latin Americans, the need for greater professional training of employees and the use of neuroscience in team training.

The head of Atento says that the company has reduced scripting in customer service and is betting on scripts based on behaviors.

For him, automation should impact low-complexity jobs.

Read excerpts from the interview below:

virtual terror

UOL – Atento in Brazil was the victim of a virtual attack last year and had to shut down the servers for several days. What was the impact?

Dimitrius Oliveira – Cyberattack is an endemic problem in the world. There are companies that, unfortunately, carry out these terrorist acts, [chamo assim] because this is still a brutal way to be attacked and [incluo] the consequences they cause to the organization.

The company that attacked us, in one year, made more than 700 attacks in the world. It is a terrorist group from outside Brazil that has invested against several companies, here and in the world. I have been working for many years and, from a professional point of view, it was the most difficult situation I have faced in my life. We shut down the company 100% for a few days.

We were strongly impacted and we also impact our customers. The process was very tough.

The company’s result last year, from a margin point of view, had an impact of US$ 46 million. This practically destroyed our result [de 2021]. We suffered in the first quarter of this year and a little now in the second quarter.

Is there still a fear within the company?

It changes our perspective. Now, at any different breath, we set off the alarms. The systems today monitor 100% of the company’s machines. If someone tries to run any software that is not authorized, an alarm automatically sounds to our management center, which takes immediate action.

eye to eye service

There are still many Brazilians without access to technology and others who prefer face-to-face service. Is this a cultural issue?

The cultural issue is not just in Brazil. When I look at Latin American countries, there is a similar profile in contacts with call centers. There is a need for people – mainly due to the difficulty with some technologies or not trusting certain digital media – to use more traditional channels.

There is also social inequality. Although we have more smartphones than people in Brazil, access to information is still, in a way, limited. People end up using a lot more [a ligação por] telephone. This also applies to physical channels because, as people do not feel confident in some digital channels, they end up looking eye to eye, especially when the subject is critical.

But that is changing, and the pandemic has helped a lot in this process.

How to manage a call center company with employees at home office?

We don’t put people in the home office, we put them at home and it takes a few weeks to start connecting them to work. We didn’t have the structure ready for that, it was crazy. There were absurd volumes of taxis transporting computers to people’s homes.

I don’t believe the company will go back to the 100% physical environment, so we closed some locations. We have about 30% to 40% of the company working from home.

More experts on the other end of the line

Will the old care models end with the arrival of artificial intelligence?

I see the future of the business always hybrid. When we look at the interactions, there are some very low complexity ones that we wouldn’t necessarily need to have a human being there. In this situation, automation is efficient.

With this, the path will be to have more specialists for more complex topics, as they will require different profiles, education and training. We leave the low complexity layer to machines and automations and work with the human being in an evolution plan within our industry, with greater added value.

Could you cite examples of low and high complexity in service?

If you need a duplicate invoice or any other account, this is a type of situation where you don’t need to have a person on the other side, because you don’t have any transaction that will be more complex.

At the other end, if you need to schedule complex exams or need to discuss your credit card bill or any investment advice, in fact, you need a specialist with high training and specific certifications, who has empathy (especially in health). This will not be replaced. The balance between the two ends is essential.

Neuroscience training

What will jobs that require less qualification look like?

The technological revolution is inevitable. We need to understand, anticipate trends and be part of this change.

We are at the company redesigning training grids, using new methodologies, such as neuroscience. With increasing complexity, people are more anxious, have less time and the power of concentration is less. Using neuroscience, we were able to change the learning curve.

But will there be time to train all these people?

As I said, technology will not stop evolving, and in the low complexities, in fact, there will be greater automation and, consequently, this is against job creation in the market as it is.

Some time ago I was asked if I was prepared to lay off 100,000 people in five years. First, I’m not ready. Second, I don’t believe this will happen.

We have been working to direct people to other activities. New professions such as technology curation will emerge. At Atento, there are around 150 people who only take care of curatorship.

End of scripted speeches

Before, call center companies had long hours and scripted, mechanical work. Has that changed?

Has changed. Today there are laws that determine and govern the working environment, overtime, and the weekly limit.

And the scripts?

More and more we are migrating to the script [roteiro] based on behavior, which takes into account the formality or informality of the consumer, as long as a rule structured by the company is followed. It’s a change. We talk about the humanization of robots and we need to have the same level of flexibility as people.

And the vices of language, like the gerund? How to delete?

It’s not simple. While we want to make the scripts more flexible, we end up incurring informality. Changing just the script is not the solution. It comes from the change in the educational base formation. We do constant work in the company, [o gerúndio] decreased a lot, but it is still a challenge.

What are you doing to avoid abusive telemarketing calls?

At Atento, in addition to the 0303 law, there are now fines in the contracts to prevent the stress of calls being made on top of the consumer. We need to work with companies that do not adhere to legislation and increase enforcement over them.